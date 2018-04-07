Analysts Set $12.00 Price Target for ParkerVision, Inc. (PRKR)

Shares of ParkerVision, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRKR) have been assigned a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokerages have set a twelve-month consensus target price of $12.00 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given ParkerVision an industry rank of 236 out of 265 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised ParkerVision from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th.

PRKR traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.80. 91,763 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 305,012. The firm has a market cap of $18.57, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.76 and a beta of 1.90. ParkerVision has a 1-year low of $0.76 and a 1-year high of $2.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -1.71.

ParkerVision (NASDAQ:PRKR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 29th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $0.10 million during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.43) EPS. equities analysts expect that ParkerVision will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in ParkerVision stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in ParkerVision, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRKR) by 23.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 574,253 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 107,500 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 3.24% of ParkerVision worth $1,028,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 12.08% of the company’s stock.

ParkerVision Company Profile

ParkerVision, Inc is engaged in the designing, developing and marketing of its radio frequency (RF) technologies and products. The Company’s business is focused on the development and marketing of its RF technologies for mobile and other wireless applications. Its products include a modulator/demodulator component that incorporates its technologies, as well as a small number of supporting components that are used in the assembly of wireless devices.

