Analysts Set $50.00 Target Price for Seacor Holdings, Inc. (CKH)

Shares of Seacor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CKH) have earned an average broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one analysts that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating.

Brokers have set a 1-year consensus target price of $50.00 for the company and are expecting that the company will post $0.11 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Seacor an industry rank of 170 out of 265 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

CKH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Seacor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus set a $50.00 price objective on Seacor and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. ValuEngine lowered Seacor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, TheStreet raised Seacor from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th.

In other Seacor news, Vice Chairman Oivind Lorentzen sold 5,992 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.10, for a total transaction of $264,247.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 41,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,816,170.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Bruce Weins sold 16,819 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total value of $815,721.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $606,395.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 10.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Seacor during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $111,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Seacor by 2,282.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,811 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 2,693 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Seacor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $234,000. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Seacor during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $241,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Seacor during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $255,000. 91.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CKH opened at $51.10 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 2.43. Seacor has a 52-week low of $30.44 and a 52-week high of $52.03. The company has a market capitalization of $916.90, a P/E ratio of 78.61 and a beta of 1.07.

Seacor (NYSE:CKH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The oil and gas company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.10. Seacor had a return on equity of 1.54% and a net margin of 9.48%. The business had revenue of $185.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $171.23 million. equities analysts forecast that Seacor will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

Seacor Company Profile

SEACOR Holdings Inc, is engaged in the business of transportation and logistics, alcohol manufacturing, merchandising, and risk management consultancy. The Company’s segments include, Inland River Services, Shipping Services and Illinois Corn Processing. Inland River Services segment operates river transportation equipment used for moving agricultural and industrial commodities and petroleum and chemical products.

