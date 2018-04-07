Analysts Set Ascena Retail Group (ASNA) Price Target at $2.60

Shares of Ascena Retail Group (NASDAQ:ASNA) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and eight have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $2.60.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ASNA. BidaskClub upgraded Ascena Retail Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. B. Riley reduced their target price on Ascena Retail Group from $2.50 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 6th. ValuEngine lowered Ascena Retail Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Ascena Retail Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 7th.

Ascena Retail Group stock opened at $2.18 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $435.55, a PE ratio of 24.67 and a beta of 1.74. Ascena Retail Group has a 1-year low of $1.65 and a 1-year high of $4.13.

Ascena Retail Group (NASDAQ:ASNA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 5th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. Ascena Retail Group had a positive return on equity of 2.02% and a negative net margin of 16.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.07) EPS. equities research analysts expect that Ascena Retail Group will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ASNA. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Ascena Retail Group in the 3rd quarter worth $172,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Ascena Retail Group by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 280,219 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $687,000 after buying an additional 41,574 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Ascena Retail Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $337,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Ascena Retail Group by 23.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 299,808 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $734,000 after buying an additional 57,358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ascena Retail Group by 131.3% during the 3rd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,321,737 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,239,000 after buying an additional 750,401 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.65% of the company’s stock.

Ascena Retail Group Company Profile

Ascena Retail Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of apparel, shoes, and accessories for women and tween girls in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company operates through six segments: ANN, Justice, Lane Bryant, maurices, dressbarn, and Catherines. It creates, designs, and develops a range of merchandise, including apparel, accessories, footwear, and intimates; lifestyle products comprising cosmetics and bedroom furnishings; and wear-to-work, sportswear, footwear, and social occasion apparel.

