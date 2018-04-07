Analysts Set Equifax (EFX) Price Target at $124.50

Shares of Equifax (NYSE:EFX) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seventeen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $124.50.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Equifax to $121.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 5th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Equifax in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. Wells Fargo reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $132.00 price target (up previously from $127.00) on shares of Equifax in a research report on Monday, March 5th. Barclays cut shares of Equifax from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $128.00 in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Equifax from $112.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st.

Shares of NYSE EFX opened at $117.58 on Wednesday. Equifax has a 1 year low of $89.59 and a 1 year high of $147.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $14,369.22, a P/E ratio of 19.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.94.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 1st. The credit services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.04. Equifax had a net margin of 17.47% and a return on equity of 23.31%. The company had revenue of $838.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $825.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.42 earnings per share. Equifax’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts predict that Equifax will post 5.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 12th were issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 9th. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.13%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EFX. Capital International Investors bought a new position in shares of Equifax in the third quarter worth approximately $513,940,000. Viking Global Investors LP lifted its stake in shares of Equifax by 334.5% in the fourth quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 2,336,753 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $275,550,000 after buying an additional 1,798,947 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in shares of Equifax by 382.6% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,556,654 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $183,561,000 after buying an additional 1,234,096 shares in the last quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT bought a new position in shares of Equifax in the fourth quarter worth approximately $104,558,000. Finally, OppenheimerFunds Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Equifax by 74.7% in the fourth quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 2,029,934 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $239,369,000 after buying an additional 867,664 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.39% of the company’s stock.

About Equifax

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), International, Workforce Solutions, and Global Consumer Solutions. The USIS segment offers consumer and commercial information services, such as credit information and credit scoring, credit modeling and portfolio analytics, locate, fraud detection and prevention, identity verification, and other consulting; mortgage loan origination information; financial marketing; and identity management services.

