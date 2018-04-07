Gulfport Energy Co. (GPOR) to Post Q1 2018 Earnings of $0.25 Per Share, Seaport Global Securities Forecasts

Gulfport Energy Co. (NASDAQ:GPOR) – Analysts at Seaport Global Securities reduced their Q1 2018 EPS estimates for shares of Gulfport Energy in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, March 21st, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seaport Global Securities analyst M. Kelly now forecasts that the oil and gas producer will post earnings of $0.25 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.26. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Gulfport Energy’s Q2 2018 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q3 2018 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q1 2019 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.24 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $0.85 EPS.

GPOR has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gulfport Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 24th. Piper Jaffray restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Gulfport Energy in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Gulfport Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, December 31st. Wells Fargo lowered their target price on shares of Gulfport Energy from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase upgraded shares of Gulfport Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, December 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.13.

Shares of GPOR opened at $9.77 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Gulfport Energy has a one year low of $8.11 and a one year high of $17.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,768.80, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 0.33.

Gulfport Energy (NASDAQ:GPOR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.06. Gulfport Energy had a net margin of 32.96% and a return on equity of 8.64%. The business had revenue of $397.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $337.95 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GPOR. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Gulfport Energy by 57.7% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,141,604 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $73,731,000 after acquiring an additional 1,881,196 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in Gulfport Energy by 39.1% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 4,278,562 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $54,594,000 after purchasing an additional 1,202,052 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in Gulfport Energy by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,467,222 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $92,740,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193,723 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in Gulfport Energy by 176.1% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,063,003 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $15,243,000 after purchasing an additional 678,003 shares during the period. Finally, Encompass Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Gulfport Energy by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,475,301 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $57,105,000 after purchasing an additional 618,793 shares during the period. 88.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Paul D. Westerman purchased 10,000 shares of Gulfport Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.14 per share, with a total value of $101,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $258,448.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Gulfport Energy announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Monday, January 29th that authorizes the company to repurchase $100.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the oil and gas producer to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece of content was published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece of content on another site, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international trademark & copyright legislation. The legal version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/07/analysts-set-expectations-for-gulfport-energy-co-s-q1-2018-earnings-gpor-updated-updated.html.

About Gulfport Energy

Gulfport Energy Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, and production of natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. Its principal properties are located in the Utica Shale primarily in Eastern Ohio; and the SCOOP Woodford and SCOOP Springer plays in Oklahoma.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Gulfport Energy (GPOR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Gulfport Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gulfport Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.