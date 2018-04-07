Healthequity Inc (HQY) to Post FY2020 Earnings of $0.97 Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts

Healthequity Inc (NASDAQ:HQY) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer issued their FY2020 EPS estimates for Healthequity in a research report issued on Monday, March 19th, according to Zacks Investment Research. Oppenheimer analyst M. Naidu expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.97 for the year. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock.

HQY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Healthequity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 28th. BidaskClub upgraded Healthequity from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. KeyCorp increased their price target on Healthequity from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 20th. Citigroup started coverage on Healthequity in a report on Thursday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase lowered their price target on Healthequity from $52.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.50.

NASDAQ:HQY traded down $0.80 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $62.82. The stock had a trading volume of 415,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 860,715. Healthequity has a fifty-two week low of $40.21 and a fifty-two week high of $68.75. The company has a market capitalization of $3,877.77, a P/E ratio of 116.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.39.

Healthequity (NASDAQ:HQY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 19th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06. Healthequity had a return on equity of 13.47% and a net margin of 20.64%. The firm had revenue of $60.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.46 million.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HQY. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Healthequity by 151.4% during the fourth quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 25,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after acquiring an additional 15,250 shares during the period. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB bought a new position in shares of Healthequity during the fourth quarter valued at $220,000. Westover Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Healthequity during the fourth quarter valued at $702,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Healthequity during the fourth quarter valued at $1,090,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Healthequity during the fourth quarter valued at $208,000. 99.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Berkley Capital, Llc sold 350,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.12, for a total value of $18,242,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Jon Soldan sold 995 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.30, for a total value of $60,993.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $578,242.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 735,081 shares of company stock valued at $39,413,118 over the last three months. 29.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Healthequity Company Profile

HealthEquity, Inc provides a range of solutions for managing healthcare accounts (Health Savings Accounts (HSAs), Health Reimbursement Arrangements (HRAs) and Flexible Spending Accounts (FSAs)) for health plans, insurance companies and third-party administrators. The Company is engaged in technology-enabled services platforms that allow consumers to make healthcare saving and spending decisions.

