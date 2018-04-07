Analysts Set IntelliPharmaCeutics Intl Inc (IPCI) Target Price at $2.70

Shares of IntelliPharmaCeutics Intl Inc (NASDAQ:IPCI) (TSE:I) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $2.70.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded IntelliPharmaCeutics Intl from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on IntelliPharmaCeutics Intl in a research note on Friday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2.50 price target for the company. Finally, Maxim Group cut IntelliPharmaCeutics Intl from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th.

IPCI stock opened at $0.60 on Wednesday. IntelliPharmaCeutics Intl has a 1-year low of $0.51 and a 1-year high of $2.92.

IntelliPharmaCeutics Intl (NASDAQ:IPCI) (TSE:I) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.01). IntelliPharmaCeutics Intl had a negative return on equity of 2,811.75% and a negative net margin of 160.89%. The business had revenue of $1.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 million. equities analysts anticipate that IntelliPharmaCeutics Intl will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in IntelliPharmaCeutics Intl stock. Sabby Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IntelliPharmaCeutics Intl Inc (NASDAQ:IPCI) (TSE:I) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,083,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $867,000. Sabby Management LLC owned about 3.49% of IntelliPharmaCeutics Intl as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 9.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IntelliPharmaCeutics Intl Company Profile

Intellipharmaceutics International Inc is a Canada-based pharmaceutical company engaged in the research, development and manufacture of controlled-release and targeted-release oral solid dosage drugs. Its Hypermatrix technology is a multidimensional controlled-release drug delivery platform that is applied to the development of a range of existing and new pharmaceuticals.

