Analysts Set Klondex Mines Ltd (KLDX) Target Price at $4.50

Klondex Mines Ltd (NYSEAMERICAN:KLDX) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $2.70.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Roth Capital set a $4.00 price objective on Klondex Mines and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. HC Wainwright set a $5.00 price objective on Klondex Mines and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Klondex Mines from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Klondex Mines from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity downgraded Klondex Mines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th.

In other Klondex Mines news, insider Mining Parallel Fund Waterton acquired 3,143,123 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.37 per share, with a total value of $4,306,078.51. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have purchased 3,513,530 shares of company stock worth $4,835,896 over the last ninety days.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KLDX. Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Klondex Mines by 164.8% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 42,504 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 26,451 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Klondex Mines by 83.0% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 66,217 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 30,040 shares during the period. Highstreet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Klondex Mines by 159.6% in the fourth quarter. Highstreet Asset Management Inc. now owns 58,553 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 35,999 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in shares of Klondex Mines by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 266,732 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $694,000 after buying an additional 38,603 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Klondex Mines in the second quarter worth about $136,000.

Klondex Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:KLDX) traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $1.44. The company had a trading volume of 1,556,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,283,240. The company has a market cap of $249.66, a P/E ratio of -24.00 and a beta of 0.29. Klondex Mines has a one year low of $1.29 and a one year high of $5.17.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This report was originally published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this report on another site, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of international copyright and trademark legislation. The correct version of this report can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/07/analysts-set-klondex-mines-ltd-kldx-target-price-at-4-50-updated-updated.html.

Klondex Mines Company Profile

Klondex Mines Ltd is a Canada-based gold and silver mining company. The Company focuses on exploration, development and production of over two gold and silver projects in north central Nevada, being the Fire Creek mine located in Lander County, Nevada, the Midas mine and ore milling facility located in Nevada.

Receive News & Ratings for Klondex Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Klondex Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.