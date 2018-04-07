Analysts Set M&T Bank Co. (MTB) Target Price at $178.21

M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twenty-one research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, twelve have assigned a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $178.21.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MTB. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of M&T Bank in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $186.00 target price (up previously from $180.00) on shares of M&T Bank in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded M&T Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 2nd. Piper Jaffray reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of M&T Bank in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of M&T Bank in a report on Tuesday, February 6th.

NYSE:MTB traded down $4.87 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $181.69. 641,493 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 619,647. M&T Bank has a 12-month low of $141.12 and a 12-month high of $197.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $28,017.00, a PE ratio of 19.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.90.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.40 by $0.26. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 10.12% and a net margin of 23.40%. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.98 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. analysts expect that M&T Bank will post 12.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

M&T Bank announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Monday, February 5th that authorizes the company to repurchase $745.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 5th were given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 2nd. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.09%.

In other news, insider D Scott N. Warman sold 22,083 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.97, for a total value of $4,150,941.51. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,379,889.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert E. Sadler, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.85, for a total value of $194,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 52,197 shares in the company, valued at $10,170,585.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 72,091 shares of company stock worth $13,594,655. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Calton & Associates Inc. bought a new position in M&T Bank in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $178,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in M&T Bank in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $171,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in M&T Bank in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $197,000. Savant Capital LLC bought a new position in M&T Bank in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Shelton Capital Management bought a new position in M&T Bank in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $202,000. 77.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About M&T Bank

M&T Bank Corporation (M&T) is a bank holding company. As of December 31, 2016, M&T had two bank subsidiaries: Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company (M&T Bank) and Wilmington Trust, National Association (Wilmington Trust, N.A.). The Company, along with its subsidiaries, offers a range of retail and commercial banking, trust and wealth management, and investment services.

