Analysts Set Murphy USA (MUSA) PT at $91.67

Shares of Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $91.67.

MUSA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target on shares of Murphy USA in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Murphy USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 7th. Stephens set a $85.00 target price on shares of Murphy USA and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Gabelli downgraded shares of Murphy USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo boosted their target price on shares of Murphy USA and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Murphy USA by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 179,395 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $12,379,000 after purchasing an additional 14,229 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV increased its position in shares of Murphy USA by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 4,883 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares during the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its position in shares of Murphy USA by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 29,616 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,380,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126 shares during the last quarter. Shelton Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Murphy USA in the 4th quarter worth about $211,000. Finally, BancorpSouth Bank bought a new stake in shares of Murphy USA in the 4th quarter worth about $83,141,000. 93.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Murphy USA stock traded up $0.80 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $72.80. 265,418 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 280,064. Murphy USA has a 1 year low of $63.79 and a 1 year high of $89.69. The company has a market capitalization of $2,465.59, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The specialty retailer reported $3.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $2.54. Murphy USA had a net margin of 1.91% and a return on equity of 22.69%. The firm had revenue of $3.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. analysts forecast that Murphy USA will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Analysts Set Murphy USA (MUSA) PT at $91.67” was first reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this news story on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States & international copyright and trademark law. The correct version of this news story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/07/analysts-set-murphy-usa-musa-pt-at-91-67-updated.html.

About Murphy USA

Murphy USA Inc operates a chain of retail stores in the United States. The company's retail stores offer motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. It operates retail stores under the Murphy USA and Murphy Express brand names. As of January 31, 2018, the company operated approximately 1,446 retail stores located primarily in the Southwest, Southeast, and Midwest United States.

Receive News & Ratings for Murphy USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Murphy USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.