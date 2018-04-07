Analysts Set Newpark Resources Inc (NR) Target Price at $10.00

Newpark Resources Inc (NYSE:NR) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $10.00.

NR has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine downgraded Newpark Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 28th. Cowen set a $10.00 price target on Newpark Resources and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Johnson Rice raised Newpark Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Newpark Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th.

In other Newpark Resources news, EVP Bruce Campbell Smith sold 43,750 shares of Newpark Resources stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.47, for a total value of $370,562.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 292,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,481,218.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Newpark Resources during the 3rd quarter worth about $114,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Newpark Resources during the 3rd quarter worth about $191,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Newpark Resources by 60.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 46,604 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 17,507 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its holdings in shares of Newpark Resources by 58.8% during the 3rd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 33,340 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 12,340 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Newpark Resources by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,554,412 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $35,543,000 after purchasing an additional 223,642 shares during the period.

NYSE:NR traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $8.70. The stock had a trading volume of 737,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 585,608. Newpark Resources has a 12-month low of $6.57 and a 12-month high of $10.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The firm has a market cap of $785.12, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.00 and a beta of 1.53.

Newpark Resources (NYSE:NR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The oil and gas company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.03. Newpark Resources had a positive return on equity of 1.59% and a negative net margin of 0.82%. The company had revenue of $204.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $202.55 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.1% on a year-over-year basis. analysts expect that Newpark Resources will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Newpark Resources

Newpark Resources, Inc provides products, rentals, and services primarily to the oil and gas exploration and production industry. It operates through two segments, Fluids Systems, and Mats and Integrated Services. The Fluids Systems segment provides drilling fluids products and technical services to customers in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific regions.

