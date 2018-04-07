Analysts Set Novocure Ltd (NVCR) Price Target at $22.50

Novocure Ltd (NASDAQ:NVCR) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $22.50.

NVCR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Novocure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded Novocure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 13th. ValuEngine upgraded Novocure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on Novocure from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Novocure in a research note on Friday, December 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVCR traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.80. 955,408 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 735,545. The company has a market cap of $1,959.44, a PE ratio of -31.14 and a beta of 3.50. The company has a current ratio of 4.88, a quick ratio of 4.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Novocure has a 52 week low of $7.75 and a 52 week high of $24.15.

Novocure (NASDAQ:NVCR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $53.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.17 million. Novocure had a negative return on equity of 51.74% and a negative net margin of 34.83%. The firm’s revenue was up 77.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.26) EPS. equities research analysts predict that Novocure will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Asaf Danziger sold 336,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.33, for a total transaction of $7,512,258.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 435,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,732,820.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Todd Christopher Longsworth sold 6,591 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.83, for a total value of $130,699.53. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 26,665 shares in the company, valued at $528,766.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 511,492 shares of company stock valued at $11,300,256 over the last 90 days. 16.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Crow Point Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Novocure during the 4th quarter worth approximately $120,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of Novocure during the 4th quarter worth approximately $211,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Novocure during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $212,000. Elkfork Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Novocure during the 4th quarter worth approximately $225,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Novocure during the 4th quarter worth approximately $271,000. 42.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Novocure Company Profile

NovoCure Limited is a commercial-stage oncology company. The Company is engaged in developing a cancer treatment centered on a therapy called TTFields, the use of electric fields tuned to specific frequencies to disrupt solid tumor cancer cell division. Its TTFields delivery system is used for the treatment of glioblastoma (GBM) and to advance programs testing of TTFields in multiple solid tumor indications through its clinical pipeline.

