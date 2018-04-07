Analysts Set Old Second Bancorp Inc. (OSBC) Target Price at $14.00

Old Second Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $14.00.

OSBC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded Old Second Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Old Second Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded Old Second Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Old Second Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Sandler O’Neill upgraded Old Second Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th.

Shares of Old Second Bancorp (NASDAQ OSBC) traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $14.05. The stock had a trading volume of 2,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,375. Old Second Bancorp has a twelve month low of $10.10 and a twelve month high of $15.00. The stock has a market cap of $437.97, a P/E ratio of 19.16, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

In related news, CEO William B. Skoglund sold 4,287 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.41, for a total transaction of $61,775.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,306 shares of company stock worth $222,044. 3.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OSBC. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Old Second Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $161,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Old Second Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $166,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Old Second Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $188,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Old Second Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $195,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Old Second Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.04% of the company’s stock.

Old Second Bancorp Company Profile

Old Second Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company. The Company conducts a full service community banking and trust business through its subsidiaries, including Old Second National Bank (the Bank), Old Second Capital Trust I, Old Second Capital Trust II and Old Second Affordable Housing Fund, LLC The Bank’s full service banking businesses include the customary consumer and commercial products and services that banking institutions provide, including demand, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market and individual retirement accounts; commercial, industrial, consumer and real estate lending, including installment loans, agricultural loans, lines of credit and overdraft checking; safe deposit operations, and a range of additional services tailored to the needs of individual customers, such as the acquisition of the United States Treasury notes and bonds, money orders, cashiers’ checks and foreign currency, direct deposit, debit cards, credit cards and other special services.

