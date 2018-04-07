Analysts Set Simon Property Group (SPG) Price Target at $188.88

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eighteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have assigned a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $185.87.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Boenning Scattergood reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 price objective on shares of Simon Property Group in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of Simon Property Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. ValuEngine downgraded Simon Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase downgraded Simon Property Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 27th.

Simon Property Group stock traded down $1.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $154.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,198,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,744,897. The company has a market cap of $49,828.27, a P/E ratio of 13.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.87. Simon Property Group has a 52-week low of $147.28 and a 52-week high of $176.17.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $3.12. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 44.93% and a net margin of 35.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.26 EPS. equities analysts forecast that Simon Property Group will post 12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 69.7% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 772 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 4,540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $746,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc. raised its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc. now owns 2,193 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,062 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $698,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Winslow Asset Management Inc. now owns 50,298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,638,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 94.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Simon Property Group

Simon is a global leader in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

