Analysts Set Sky Plc (SKY) Price Target at $1,148.33

Shares of Sky Plc (LON:SKY) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,148.33 ($16.12).

SKY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut SKY to a “sector performer” rating and upped their price target for the stock from GBX 1,075 ($15.09) to GBX 1,150 ($16.14) in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Societe Generale cut SKY to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from GBX 1,250 ($17.55) to GBX 1,330 ($18.67) in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of SKY in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,060 ($14.88) price objective on shares of SKY in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 1,075 ($15.09) price objective on shares of SKY in a research report on Monday, December 18th.

Shares of SKY stock traded up GBX 1.50 ($0.02) during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting GBX 1,315.50 ($18.47). 1,416,500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,600,000. SKY has a 1 year low of GBX 11.40 ($0.16) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,378 ($19.34).

SKY (LON:SKY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The company reported GBX 31.30 ($0.44) EPS for the quarter. SKY had a return on equity of 27.18% and a net margin of 7.96%. The business had revenue of GBX 673.70 billion during the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 22nd will be given a GBX 13.06 ($0.18) dividend. This is a boost from SKY’s previous dividend of $10.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 22nd. This represents a yield of 1.23%.

In other news, insider Tracy Jayne Clarke purchased 89 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 1,314 ($18.44) per share, for a total transaction of £1,169.46 ($1,641.58). Insiders acquired 213 shares of company stock valued at $260,963 in the last quarter.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Analysts Set Sky Plc (SKY) Price Target at $1,148.33” was first published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece on another site, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of international copyright and trademark laws. The correct version of this piece can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/07/analysts-set-sky-plc-sky-price-target-at-1148-33.html.

SKY Company Profile

Sky plc is an entertainment and communications company. The Company is engaged in operation of pay television broadcasting and home communications services, including provision of broadband and telephone operations. It operates through three segments: UK and Ireland, which includes activities and operations of the pay television, home communications and adjacent businesses in the United Kingdom and Ireland; Germany and Austria, which includes activities and operations of the pay television and adjacent businesses in Germany and Austria, and Italy, which includes activities and operations of the pay television and adjacent businesses in Italy.

Receive News & Ratings for SKY Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SKY and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.