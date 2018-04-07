Analysts Set Smart Sand Inc (SND) Target Price at $11.34

Smart Sand Inc (NASDAQ:SND) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $11.34.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SND. Zacks Investment Research cut Smart Sand from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 22nd. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Smart Sand in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet cut Smart Sand from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 26th. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on Smart Sand from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 19th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Smart Sand from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fidelity National Financial Inc. bought a new position in Smart Sand during the fourth quarter valued at about $123,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Smart Sand during the third quarter valued at about $128,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in Smart Sand during the fourth quarter valued at about $128,000. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Smart Sand during the fourth quarter valued at about $144,000. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P bought a new position in Smart Sand during the fourth quarter valued at about $149,000. 51.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:SND traded down $0.12 on Friday, reaching $6.06. The company had a trading volume of 597,487 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,159,724. Smart Sand has a twelve month low of $4.81 and a twelve month high of $16.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $253.05, a P/E ratio of 18.94 and a beta of 3.49.

Smart Sand (NASDAQ:SND) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 15th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.09). Smart Sand had a return on equity of 7.37% and a net margin of 15.69%. The company had revenue of $43.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.96 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. Smart Sand’s quarterly revenue was up 45.8% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts forecast that Smart Sand will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Smart Sand

Smart Sand, Inc is a producer of Northern White raw frac sand, which is a proppant used to enhance hydrocarbon recovery rates in the hydraulic fracturing of oil and natural gas wells. The Company sells its products primarily to oil and natural gas exploration and production companies and oilfield service companies under a combination of long-term take-or-pay contracts and spot sales in the open market.

