Analysts Set Total SA (TOT) Price Target at $49.14

Shares of Total SA (NYSE:TOT) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the nineteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $49.14.

A number of analysts have weighed in on TOT shares. Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $64.00 target price (up previously from $58.00) on shares of Total in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Total from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Piper Jaffray reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of Total in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Barclays upgraded Total from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 13th. Finally, Scotiabank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Total in a research note on Thursday, December 21st.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zions Bancorporation grew its position in shares of Total by 1,399.5% during the 3rd quarter. Zions Bancorporation now owns 20,828 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,115,000 after buying an additional 19,439 shares in the last quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. grew its position in shares of Total by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 454,940 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $25,149,000 after buying an additional 18,520 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Total during the 3rd quarter worth $1,580,000. NWQ Investment Management Company LLC grew its position in shares of Total by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. NWQ Investment Management Company LLC now owns 78,950 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $4,225,000 after buying an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Total by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 152,814 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $8,179,000 after buying an additional 9,099 shares in the last quarter. 5.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:TOT traded up $1.49 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $57.69. 1,787,416 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,120,825. Total has a 12-month low of $48.15 and a 12-month high of $59.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $143,900.55, a PE ratio of 14.00, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.50.

Total (NYSE:TOT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.04. Total had a return on equity of 9.55% and a net margin of 5.03%. The company had revenue of $47.35 billion for the quarter. equities analysts forecast that Total will post 4.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.7637 per share. This is an increase from Total’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 15th. This represents a $3.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.29%. Total’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.03%.

Total SA (Total) is an oil and gas company. The Company has three segments: an Upstream segment, including the activities of the exploration and production of hydrocarbons, and the activities of gas and power; a Refining & Chemicals segment constituting an industrial hub consisting of the activities of refining, petrochemicals and specialty chemicals, and also includes the activities of oil trading and shipping, and a Marketing & Services segment, including the activities of supply and marketing in the field of petroleum products, as well as the activity of New Energies.

