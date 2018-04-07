Analysts Set Tractor Supply (TSCO) Target Price at $71.00

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-eight research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $71.00.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on TSCO shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Tractor Supply from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Northcoast Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tractor Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 26th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Tractor Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $88.00 price target on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Tuesday, January 16th.

Shares of TSCO stock traded down $1.66 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $59.70. 1,665,712 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,705,023. The firm has a market cap of $7,601.08, a P/E ratio of 17.93, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.28. Tractor Supply has a 1 year low of $49.87 and a 1 year high of $82.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 0.24.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The specialty retailer reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 5.82% and a return on equity of 30.81%. The company’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. analysts expect that Tractor Supply will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 13th. Investors of record on Monday, February 26th were issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is 32.43%.

In other news, Director Edna Morris sold 1,054 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.07, for a total transaction of $70,691.78. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,949 shares in the company, valued at $734,349.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TSCO. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 1.2% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 292,963 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $18,542,000 after purchasing an additional 3,563 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply during the third quarter valued at approximately $398,000. ING Groep NV purchased a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply during the third quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply during the third quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 7.3% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 64,781 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,100,000 after purchasing an additional 4,396 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.25% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

Tractor Supply Co engages in the retail sale of farm and ranch products. It operates retail farm and ranch stores and focuses on supplying the lifestyle needs of recreational farmers and ranchers, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. The company operates its retail stores under the names: Tractor Supply Company, Del’s Feed & Farm Supply, and Petsense.

