Analysts Set TTM Technologies (TTMI) Target Price at $19.50

Shares of TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation, four have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $19.50.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on TTMI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TTM Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. BidaskClub cut TTM Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on TTM Technologies from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on TTM Technologies from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on TTM Technologies in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of TTM Technologies stock traded down $0.39 on Friday, reaching $14.89. 612,982 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 590,639. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,580.53, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.89 and a beta of 1.73. TTM Technologies has a 1-year low of $12.76 and a 1-year high of $19.54.

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $739.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $724.65 million. TTM Technologies had a return on equity of 13.26% and a net margin of 4.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. sell-side analysts predict that TTM Technologies will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Daniel J. Weber sold 8,630 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.89, for a total value of $137,130.70. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,642 shares in the company, valued at approximately $486,901.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider William Kent Hardwick sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.66, for a total value of $31,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 43,152 shares in the company, valued at $675,760.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 141,288 shares of company stock worth $2,274,950. 28.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TTMI. Glenmede Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in TTM Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,384,000. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Equity Management acquired a new stake in TTM Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $16,390,000. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. increased its position in TTM Technologies by 31.9% in the 4th quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,709,663 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,460,000 after acquiring an additional 655,015 shares during the period. SG Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in TTM Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $8,914,000. Finally, Cortina Asset Management LLC increased its position in TTM Technologies by 57.0% in the 4th quarter. Cortina Asset Management LLC now owns 1,397,912 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,905,000 after acquiring an additional 507,554 shares during the period.

About TTM Technologies

TTM Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures printed circuit boards (PCBs) worldwide. It operates through two segments: PCB and electro-mechanical solutions (E-M Solutions). The company offers a range of PCBs and electro-mechanical solutions, including conventional PCBs, high density interconnect PCBs, flexible PCBs, rigid-flex PCBs, custom assemblies and system integration products, and IC substrates.

