Analysts Set Under Armour Inc (UAA) Price Target at $14.76

Shares of Under Armour Inc (NYSE:UAA) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the thirty-eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $14.76.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on UAA shares. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Under Armour from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Vetr lowered shares of Under Armour from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.98 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Under Armour from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 6th. Pivotal Research boosted their price target on shares of Under Armour from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on shares of Under Armour from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th.

Shares of NYSE UAA traded up $0.02 during trading on Monday, hitting $16.35. The stock had a trading volume of 6,630,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,996,318. Under Armour has a 12 month low of $11.40 and a 12 month high of $23.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $7,229.50, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.83, a PEG ratio of 4.61 and a beta of -0.23.

In other news, insider Kerry D. Chandler sold 2,534 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.79, for a total transaction of $42,545.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 16.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UAA. Hexavest Inc. bought a new position in shares of Under Armour in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,368,000. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN bought a new position in shares of Under Armour in the third quarter worth approximately $39,964,000. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd bought a new position in shares of Under Armour in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,742,000. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Under Armour in the fourth quarter worth approximately $20,202,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC increased its position in shares of Under Armour by 937,509.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 937,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,967,000 after purchasing an additional 937,509 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.67% of the company’s stock.

Under Armour Company Profile

Under Armour, Inc is engaged in the development, marketing and distribution of branded performance apparel, footwear and accessories for men, women and youth. The Company’s segments include North America, consisting of the United States and Canada; Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA); Asia-Pacific; Latin America, and Connected Fitness.

