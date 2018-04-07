Analysts Set Waters Co. (WAT) Target Price at $200.93

Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $200.93.

A number of research firms have weighed in on WAT. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Waters from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $192.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Waters in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $198.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Waters in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Waters in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Waters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 20th.

Shares of Waters stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $198.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 885,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 469,652. Waters has a one year low of $153.91 and a one year high of $220.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $15,650.53, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 7.04, a quick ratio of 6.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.07. Waters had a net margin of 0.88% and a return on equity of 24.70%. The firm had revenue of $687.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $671.98 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.21 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts forecast that Waters will post 8.16 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Terrence P. Kelly sold 1,312 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.52, for a total transaction of $278,826.24. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,130 shares in the company, valued at $1,090,227.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Mark T. Beaudouin sold 42,143 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.21, for a total transaction of $9,153,881.03. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,506,890.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 75,180 shares of company stock valued at $16,326,519 in the last 90 days. 5.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in Waters by 1.6% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,959,850 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $351,832,000 after buying an additional 30,057 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of Waters in the third quarter worth about $459,000. Bailard Inc. increased its stake in shares of Waters by 27.3% in the fourth quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 3,983 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $769,000 after purchasing an additional 853 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Waters by 36.5% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 69,978 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $12,563,000 after purchasing an additional 18,726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pensionfund DSM Netherlands purchased a new position in shares of Waters in the fourth quarter worth about $3,091,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.51% of the company’s stock.

About Waters

Waters Corporation is an analytical instrument manufacturer. The Company operates through two segments: Waters and TA. It designs, manufactures, sells and services high performance liquid chromatography (HPLC), ultra performance liquid chromatography (UPLC and together with HPLC, referred to as LC) and mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products and post-warranty service plans.

