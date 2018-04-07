Comparing Netgear (NASDAQ:NTGR) and Alps Electric Co.,Ltd. (APELY)

Alps Electric Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS: APELY) and Netgear (NASDAQ:NTGR) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, earnings, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Alps Electric Co.,Ltd. and Netgear, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Alps Electric Co.,Ltd. 0 0 0 0 N/A Netgear 0 0 3 0 3.00

Netgear has a consensus price target of $74.00, suggesting a potential upside of 27.37%. Given Netgear’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Netgear is more favorable than Alps Electric Co.,Ltd..

Dividends

Alps Electric Co.,Ltd. pays an annual dividend of $0.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.5%. Netgear does not pay a dividend. Alps Electric Co.,Ltd. pays out 7.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.0% of Alps Electric Co.,Ltd. shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 97.5% of Netgear shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.2% of Netgear shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Alps Electric Co.,Ltd. and Netgear’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alps Electric Co.,Ltd. N/A N/A N/A Netgear 1.38% 9.92% 6.63%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Alps Electric Co.,Ltd. and Netgear’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alps Electric Co.,Ltd. $6.71 billion 0.69 $311.26 million $3.18 14.78 Netgear $1.41 billion 1.30 $19.43 million $2.32 25.04

Alps Electric Co.,Ltd. has higher revenue and earnings than Netgear. Alps Electric Co.,Ltd. is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Netgear, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Alps Electric Co.,Ltd. has a beta of 1.27, suggesting that its stock price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Netgear has a beta of 1.91, suggesting that its stock price is 91% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Netgear beats Alps Electric Co.,Ltd. on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Alps Electric Co.,Ltd. Company Profile

Alps Electric Co., Ltd. manufactures and sells electronic components worldwide. The company operates through Electronic Components, Automotive Infotainment, and Logistics segments. It offers sensors, switches, encoders, potentiometers, connectors, communication modules, multi control devices, power inductors, aspherical glass lenses, toroidal coils, touch input devices, actuators, and printers; and car navigation and audio systems, and information and communication devices. The company also provides transport, storage, export and import, and cargo handling services. It primarily serves automotive, home and mobile, healthcare, and environment and energy markets. The company was formerly known as Kataoka Electric Co., Ltd. and changed its name to Alps Electric Co., Ltd. in December 1964. Alps Electric Co., Ltd. was founded in 1948 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

Netgear Company Profile

NETGEAR, Inc. designs, develops, and markets networking and Internet connected products for consumers, businesses, and service providers. The company operates in three segments: Arlo, Connected Home, and Small and Medium Business. It offers smart home/connected home/broadband access products, such as remote video security systems, broadband modems, WiFi gateways, WiFi hotspots, WiFi routers and home WiFi systems, WiFi range extenders, Powerline adapters and bridges, and WiFi network adapters. The company also provides Ethernet switches, wireless controllers and access points, unified storage products, and Internet security appliances for small and medium-sized businesses. It markets and sells its products through traditional retailers, online retailers, wholesale distributors, direct market resellers, value-added resellers, and broadband service providers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle-East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. NETGEAR, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

