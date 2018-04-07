American Capital (ACSF) vs. Invesco Van Kmpn Calf Vl Mncpl Incm Trst (NYSE:VCV) Financial Contrast

American Capital (NASDAQ: ACSF) and Invesco Van Kmpn Calf Vl Mncpl Incm Trst (NYSE:VCV) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for American Capital and Invesco Van Kmpn Calf Vl Mncpl Incm Trst, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score American Capital 0 0 0 0 N/A Invesco Van Kmpn Calf Vl Mncpl Incm Trst 0 0 0 0 N/A

Volatility and Risk

American Capital has a beta of 1.1, suggesting that its share price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Invesco Van Kmpn Calf Vl Mncpl Incm Trst has a beta of -0.1, suggesting that its share price is 110% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares American Capital and Invesco Van Kmpn Calf Vl Mncpl Incm Trst’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio American Capital $17.52 million 6.35 $5.70 million $1.18 9.43 Invesco Van Kmpn Calf Vl Mncpl Incm Trst N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

American Capital has higher revenue and earnings than Invesco Van Kmpn Calf Vl Mncpl Incm Trst.

Profitability

This table compares American Capital and Invesco Van Kmpn Calf Vl Mncpl Incm Trst’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets American Capital 32.54% 4.51% 2.43% Invesco Van Kmpn Calf Vl Mncpl Incm Trst N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

26.0% of American Capital shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 8.2% of Invesco Van Kmpn Calf Vl Mncpl Incm Trst shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% of American Capital shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of Invesco Van Kmpn Calf Vl Mncpl Incm Trst shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

American Capital pays an annual dividend of $1.16 per share and has a dividend yield of 10.4%. Invesco Van Kmpn Calf Vl Mncpl Incm Trst pays an annual dividend of $0.64 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.4%. American Capital pays out 98.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Summary

American Capital beats Invesco Van Kmpn Calf Vl Mncpl Incm Trst on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

American Capital Company Profile

American Capital Senior Floating, Ltd. is a non-diversified closed-end investment management company. The Company’s investment objective is to provide attractive, risk-adjusted returns over the long term primarily through current income while seeking to preserve its capital. It manages a leveraged portfolio composed primarily of diversified investments in first lien and second lien floating rate loans principally to the United States-based companies (collectively, Senior Floating Rate Loans or SFRLs), which are referred to as leveraged loans. It invests in equity tranches of collateralized loan obligations (CLOs), which are securitized vehicles collateralized primarily by SFRLs, and it may invest in debt tranches of CLOs. In addition, it may selectively invest in loans issued by middle market companies, mezzanine and unitranche loans and high yield bonds. It has over 80% of its assets in Senior Floating Rate Loans. The Company is managed by American Capital ACSF Management, LLC.

Invesco Van Kmpn Calf Vl Mncpl Incm Trst Company Profile

There is no company description available for Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust.

Receive News & Ratings for American Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.