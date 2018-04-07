Analyzing Cantel Medical (CMD) and Its Rivals

Cantel Medical (NYSE: CMD) is one of 104 publicly-traded companies in the “Surgical & medical instruments” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Cantel Medical to similar companies based on the strength of its risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, dividends and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Cantel Medical and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Cantel Medical $770.16 million $71.37 million 52.31 Cantel Medical Competitors $1.54 billion $111.91 million -141.70

Cantel Medical’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Cantel Medical. Cantel Medical is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Cantel Medical and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cantel Medical 10.92% 17.18% 11.19% Cantel Medical Competitors -61.96% -46.96% -18.08%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

85.0% of Cantel Medical shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.3% of shares of all “Surgical & medical instruments” companies are held by institutional investors. 12.3% of Cantel Medical shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 16.7% of shares of all “Surgical & medical instruments” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Cantel Medical pays an annual dividend of $0.17 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.2%. Cantel Medical pays out 8.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Surgical & medical instruments” companies pay a dividend yield of 1.2% and pay out 32.7% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Volatility and Risk

Cantel Medical has a beta of 1.26, suggesting that its stock price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cantel Medical’s peers have a beta of 0.80, suggesting that their average stock price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Cantel Medical and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cantel Medical 0 2 1 0 2.33 Cantel Medical Competitors 494 1871 3733 112 2.56

Cantel Medical presently has a consensus target price of $92.00, indicating a potential downside of 15.44%. As a group, “Surgical & medical instruments” companies have a potential upside of 15.72%. Given Cantel Medical’s peers stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Cantel Medical has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Summary

Cantel Medical peers beat Cantel Medical on 8 of the 15 factors compared.

Cantel Medical Company Profile

Cantel Medical Corp. is a provider of infection prevention products and services in the healthcare market. The Company’s operating segments include Endoscopy; Water Purification and Filtration; Healthcare Disposables, and Dialysis. Its Endoscopy segment includes medical device reprocessing systems, disinfectants, detergents and other supplies. The Company’s Water Purification and Filtration segment includes water purification equipment and services, filtration and separation products, and disinfectant, sterilization and decontamination products and services. Its Healthcare Disposables segment includes single-use, infection prevention and control healthcare products. The Company’s Dialysis segment includes medical device reprocessing systems, sterilants/disinfectants, dialysate concentrates and other supplies for renal dialysis. The Company offers a range of filters utilizing hollow fiber membrane technology.

