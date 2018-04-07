China Resources Beer (OTCMKTS:CRHKY) versus Crane (CR) Head-To-Head Contrast

Crane (NYSE: CR) and China Resources Beer (OTCMKTS:CRHKY) are both multi-sector conglomerates companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, risk and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Crane and China Resources Beer’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Crane 6.17% 20.66% 7.72% China Resources Beer N/A N/A N/A

Risk and Volatility

Crane has a beta of 1.2, indicating that its stock price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, China Resources Beer has a beta of -0.07, indicating that its stock price is 107% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Crane and China Resources Beer’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Crane $2.79 billion 1.93 $171.80 million $4.53 19.92 China Resources Beer $4.32 billion 3.40 $94.66 million N/A N/A

Crane has higher earnings, but lower revenue than China Resources Beer.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Crane and China Resources Beer, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Crane 0 3 10 0 2.77 China Resources Beer 0 0 0 0 N/A

Crane presently has a consensus price target of $108.50, indicating a potential upside of 20.25%. Given Crane’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Crane is more favorable than China Resources Beer.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

69.4% of Crane shares are held by institutional investors. 3.0% of Crane shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Crane pays an annual dividend of $1.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.6%. China Resources Beer pays an annual dividend of $0.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.4%. Crane pays out 30.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

Crane beats China Resources Beer on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Crane Company Profile

Crane Co. (Crane) is a manufacturer of engineered industrial products. The Company operates through four segments, including Fluid Handling, Payment & Merchandising Technologies, Aerospace & Electronics, and Engineered Materials. The Fluid Handling segment is a provider of engineered fluid handling equipment, including Process Valves and Related Products, Commercial Valves and Other Products. The Payment & Merchandising Technologies segment includes Crane Payment Innovations (CPI) and Merchandising Systems. The Aerospace & Electronics segment supplies various components and systems, including original equipment and aftermarket parts, primarily for the commercial aerospace and military aerospace, and defense markets. The Engineered Materials segment manufactures fiberglass-reinforced plastic (FRP) panels and coils, primarily for use in the manufacturing of recreational vehicles (RVs), truck bodies, truck trailers, with additional applications in commercial and industrial buildings.

China Resources Beer Company Profile

China Resources Beer (Holdings) Company Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures, sells, and distributes beer products under the Snow brand in Hong Kong, Mainland China, and internationally. As of December 31, 2016, it operated 98 breweries in 25 provinces, directly administered municipalities, and autonomous regions in Mainland China. It is also involved in financing business. The company was formerly known as China Resources Enterprise, Limited and changed its name to China Resources Beer (Holdings) Company Limited in October 2015. The company is based in Wanchai, Hong Kong and considered a Red Chip company due to its listing on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange. China Resources Beer (Holdings) Company Limited is a subsidiary of China Resources (Holdings) Company Limited.

