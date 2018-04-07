Analyzing Cree (CREE) and NVE (NVEC)

Cree (NASDAQ: CREE) and NVE (NASDAQ:NVEC) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

98.9% of Cree shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 87.1% of NVE shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.1% of Cree shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.3% of NVE shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Cree and NVE’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cree -7.77% -1.24% -1.04% NVE 45.31% 14.68% 14.47%

Dividends

NVE pays an annual dividend of $4.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.1%. Cree does not pay a dividend. NVE pays out 149.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Volatility & Risk

Cree has a beta of 0.62, indicating that its share price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NVE has a beta of 1.08, indicating that its share price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Cree and NVE’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cree $1.47 billion 2.74 -$98.11 million $0.19 212.74 NVE $28.33 million 13.33 $12.94 million $2.68 29.11

NVE has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Cree. NVE is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Cree, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Cree and NVE, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cree 3 11 2 0 1.94 NVE 0 1 0 0 2.00

Cree currently has a consensus price target of $33.71, suggesting a potential downside of 16.59%. NVE has a consensus price target of $79.00, suggesting a potential upside of 1.26%. Given NVE’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe NVE is more favorable than Cree.

Summary

NVE beats Cree on 11 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cree

Cree, Inc. provides lighting-class light emitting diode (LED), lighting, and semiconductor products for power and radio-frequency (RF) applications in the United States, China, Europe, South Korea, Japan, Malaysia, Taiwan, and internationally. Its Lighting Products segment offers LED lighting systems and bulbs for use in settings, such as office and retail space, restaurants and hospitality, schools and universities, manufacturing, healthcare, airports, municipal, residential, street lighting and parking structures, and other applications. This segment sells its products to distributors, retailers, and customers. The company's LED Products segment provides blue and green LED chip products for use in various applications, including video screens, gaming displays, function indicator lights and automotive backlights, headlamps, and directional indicators. It also offers XLamp LED components and LED modules for lighting applications; and surface mount and through-hole packaged LED products for video, signage, general illumination, transportation, gaming, and specialty lighting applications. Its Wolfspeed segment provides silicon carbide (SiC) materials for RF, power switching, gemstones, and other applications. This segment also offers SiC-based power products consisting of SiC Schottky diodes, metal se oxide miconductor field-effect transistors, power modules, and gate driver boards for use in power supplies used in computer servers, solar inverters, uninterruptible power supplies, industrial power supplies, and other applications. In addition, this segment provides gallium nitride (GaN) die, high electron mobility transistors (HEMTs) and monolithic microwave integrated circuits (MMICs) for military, telecom, and other commercial applications; and custom die manufacturing services for GaN HEMTs and MMICs. Cree, Inc. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Durham, North Carolina.

About NVE

NVE Corporation develops and sells devices that use spintronics, a nanotechnology that relies on electron spin to acquire, store and transmit information. The Company manufactures spintronic products, including sensors and couplers that are used to acquire and transmit data. The Company has also licensed its spintronic magnetoresistive random access memory technology (MRAM). Its parts are found in industrial, scientific, and medical applications. The Company’s products include sensors, couplers and MRAM products. Its sensor products detect the strength or gradient of magnetic fields and are used to determine position or speed. Its spintronic couplers combine a GMR sensor element and an IsoLoop integrated microscopic coil. MRAM uses spintronics to store data. It combines the speed of static random-access memory (SRAM), the density of dynamic random-access memory (DRAM) and the nonvolatility of flash memory. Data is stored in the spin of the electrons in thin metal alloy films.

