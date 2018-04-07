Head to Head Survey: Daily Journal (DJCO) and Wolters Kluwer (WTKWY)

Daily Journal (NASDAQ: DJCO) and Wolters Kluwer (OTCMKTS:WTKWY) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Dividends

Wolters Kluwer pays an annual dividend of $0.77 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.5%. Daily Journal does not pay a dividend. Wolters Kluwer pays out 29.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Daily Journal and Wolters Kluwer’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Daily Journal $41.38 million 7.47 -$910,000.00 N/A N/A Wolters Kluwer $5.00 billion 3.07 $756.85 million $2.62 20.18

Wolters Kluwer has higher revenue and earnings than Daily Journal.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Daily Journal and Wolters Kluwer, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Daily Journal 0 0 0 0 N/A Wolters Kluwer 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Daily Journal and Wolters Kluwer’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Daily Journal 36.72% -0.97% -0.57% Wolters Kluwer N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

38.6% of Daily Journal shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Wolters Kluwer shares are held by institutional investors. 20.4% of Daily Journal shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Daily Journal has a beta of 1.48, meaning that its stock price is 48% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Wolters Kluwer has a beta of 1.02, meaning that its stock price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Daily Journal beats Wolters Kluwer on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Daily Journal Company Profile

Daily Journal Corporation publishes newspapers and Websites covering in California, Arizona, Colorado, and Utah. It operates in two segments, Traditional Business and Journal Technologies. The company publishes 10 newspapers, including Los Angeles Daily Journal, Daily Commerce, San Francisco Daily Journal, The Daily Recorder, The Inter-City Express, San Jose Post-Record, Orange County Reporter, The Daily Transcript, Business Journal, and The Record Reporter. It also offers specialized information services; and serves as an advertising and newspaper representative for commercial and public notice advertising. In addition, the company supplies case management software systems and related products, including eCourt, eProsecutor, eDefender, and eProbation, which are browser-based case processing systems; JustWare, a family of case management software products; ICMS, a court case management system; eFile, a browser-based interface that allows attorneys and the general public to electronically file documents with the court from a personal computer using the Internet; and ePayIt, a service for the online payment of traffic citations. It offers its software products to courts; prosecutor and public defender offices; probation departments; and other justice agencies, such as administrative law organizations, city and county governments, and bar associations to manage cases and information electronically, to interface with other critical justice partners, and to extend electronic services to bar members and the public in 42 states and internationally. The company was incorporated in 1987 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

Wolters Kluwer Company Profile

Wolters Kluwer N.V., together with its subsidiaries, provides information, software, and services in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four divisions: Health; Tax & Accounting; Governance, Risk & Compliance; and Legal & Regulatory. The Health division offers solutions in the areas of clinical decision support, clinical drug information, patient engagement, clinical terminologies, clinical surveillance, nursing education and practice, medical research, and continuing education services; and medical, nursing, and allied health journal and book publishing solutions to healthcare professionals, medical librarians, and corporate researchers. The Tax & Accounting division provides solutions in the areas of compliance, collaboration, internal and external audit management, and firm management to accounting firms; corporate finance, tax, and auditing departments; government agencies; corporations; libraries; and universities. The Governance, Risk & Compliance division offers solutions, such as legal compliance and enterprise-wide legal management, as well as addresses regulatory and industry requirements through workflow, analytics, and reporting solutions and services in financial markets. This division serves corporations and small business owners in various industries; banks; and securities and insurance firms. The Legal & Regulatory division provides information, analytics, software, and integrated workflow solutions to law firms, corporate legal departments, corporations, universities, and government agencies. Wolters Kluwer N.V. was founded in 1836 and is headquartered in Alphen aan den Rijn, the Netherlands.

