Epson (SEKEY) vs. Netgear (NTGR) Critical Review

Netgear (NASDAQ: NTGR) and Epson (OTCMKTS:SEKEY) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, risk and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Netgear and Epson’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Netgear 1.38% 9.92% 6.63% Epson 4.21% 8.78% 4.41%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Netgear and Epson’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Netgear $1.41 billion 1.30 $19.43 million $2.32 25.04 Epson $9.14 billion 0.76 $430.69 million $0.62 14.09

Epson has higher revenue and earnings than Netgear. Epson is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Netgear, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

97.5% of Netgear shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Epson shares are held by institutional investors. 6.2% of Netgear shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Epson pays an annual dividend of $0.09 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.0%. Netgear does not pay a dividend. Epson pays out 14.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Netgear and Epson, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Netgear 0 0 3 0 3.00 Epson 0 0 0 0 N/A

Netgear presently has a consensus price target of $74.00, indicating a potential upside of 27.37%. Given Netgear’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Netgear is more favorable than Epson.

Risk & Volatility

Netgear has a beta of 1.91, indicating that its stock price is 91% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Epson has a beta of 1.18, indicating that its stock price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Netgear beats Epson on 11 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Netgear

NETGEAR, Inc. designs, develops, and markets networking and Internet connected products for consumers, businesses, and service providers. The company operates in three segments: Arlo, Connected Home, and Small and Medium Business. It offers smart home/connected home/broadband access products, such as remote video security systems, broadband modems, WiFi gateways, WiFi hotspots, WiFi routers and home WiFi systems, WiFi range extenders, Powerline adapters and bridges, and WiFi network adapters. The company also provides Ethernet switches, wireless controllers and access points, unified storage products, and Internet security appliances for small and medium-sized businesses. It markets and sells its products through traditional retailers, online retailers, wholesale distributors, direct market resellers, value-added resellers, and broadband service providers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle-East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. NETGEAR, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

About Epson

Seiko Epson Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, sells, and provides services for products in the printing solutions, visual communications, wearable and industrial products, and other businesses in Japan, the United States, China, and internationally. Its Printing Solutions segment provides inkjet printers, serial impact dot matrix printers, page printers, color image scanners, large-format inkjet printers, industrial inkjet printing systems, printers for use in POS systems, label printers and related consumables, office papermaking systems, personal computers, and others. The company's Visual Communications segment develops, manufactures, and sells 3LCD projectors for business, education, and the home markets; high-temperature polysilicon TFT LCD panels for 3LCD projectors; and smart eyewear. Its Wearable & Industrial Products segment offers watches and watch movements; sensing systems and equipment; built-in sensors used in the personal health and sports fields, etc.; industrial robots and other production systems; and electronic devices. This segment also designs, manufactures, and sells electronic devices, such as crystal units, crystal oscillators, and quartz sensors for consumer, automotive, and industrial equipment applications; and CMOS LSIs and other chips primarily for consumer electronics and automotive applications, as well as provides metal powders and surface finishing services. Seiko Epson Corporation was founded in 1942 and is headquartered in Suwa, Japan.

Receive News & Ratings for Netgear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netgear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.