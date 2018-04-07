Head-To-Head Survey: Neenah (NP) and Fibria (FBR)

Neenah (NYSE: NP) and Fibria (NYSE:FBR) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Neenah and Fibria, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Neenah 0 1 0 0 2.00 Fibria 1 5 1 0 2.00

Fibria has a consensus target price of $16.25, suggesting a potential downside of 17.68%. Given Fibria’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Fibria is more favorable than Neenah.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Neenah and Fibria’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Neenah $979.90 million 1.33 $80.30 million $4.32 17.91 Fibria $3.68 billion 2.97 $339.90 million $0.61 32.36

Fibria has higher revenue and earnings than Neenah. Neenah is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Fibria, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Neenah has a beta of 1.26, suggesting that its stock price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Fibria has a beta of -0.13, suggesting that its stock price is 113% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

93.3% of Neenah shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 7.3% of Fibria shares are held by institutional investors. 2.0% of Neenah shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 40.2% of Fibria shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Neenah and Fibria’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Neenah 8.19% 19.49% 8.86% Fibria 9.38% 7.65% 2.91%

Dividends

Neenah pays an annual dividend of $1.64 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.1%. Fibria pays an annual dividend of $0.19 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.0%. Neenah pays out 38.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Fibria pays out 31.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Neenah has increased its dividend for 7 consecutive years. Neenah is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Summary

Fibria beats Neenah on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Neenah

Neenah, Inc. produces and sells technical products, and fine paper and packaging products worldwide. The company's Technical Products segment offers filtration media for transportation, water, and other uses; saturated and unsaturated crepe, and flat paper tapes to manufacturers; and coated lightweight abrasive paper for automotive, construction, metal, and woodworking industries. It also provides digital image transfer media; label and tag products for variable and digital printing; latex saturated and coated papers; premask, medical packaging, publishing, and security papers; and clean room and durable printing papers, release papers, and furniture backers. Its Fine Paper and Packaging segment manufactures and sells premium writing, text, cover, and specialty papers and envelopes used in commercial printing services, corporate identity packages, and advertising collaterals. This segment also provides premium packaging products for retail, cosmetics, spirits, and electronics end-use markets; bright papers for direct mail, advertising insert, scrapbook, and marketing collateral applications; and business papers for professionals and small businesses, as well as translucent and art papers, papers for optical scanning, and other specialized applications. The company markets its products under the JET-PRO SofStretch, KIMDURA, PREVAIL, NEENAH, GESSNER, CLASSIC, CLASSIC CREST, ESSE, ENVIRONMENT, CAPITOL BOND, ROYAL SUNDANCE, SOUTHWORTH, TOUCHE, CRANE'S CREST, CRANE'S BOND, CRANE'S LETTRA, SO…SILK, PLIKE, STARDREAM, CONVERD, ESTATE LABEL, Neenah, PELLAQ, KIVAR, SKIVERTEX, ILLUSIO, SENZO, ASTROBRIGHTS, and CREATIVE COLLECTION names. It sells its products through authorized paper distributors, converters, retailers, specialty businesses, and direct sales. The company was formerly known as Neenah Paper, Inc. and changed its name to Neenah, Inc. in January 2018. Neenah, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Alpharetta, Georgia.

About Fibria

Fibria Celulose S.A. produces, sells, and exports short fiber pulp in Brazil and internationally. It manufactures and sells bleached eucalyptus kraft pulp. The company has approximately 1,056,000 hectares of forest base in the states of São Paulo, Minas Gerais, Rio de Janeiro, Espírito Santo, Mato Grosso do Sul, and Bahia. It also exports its products to approximately 35 countries for educational, health, hygiene, and cleaning products. The company was formerly known as Votorantim Celulose e Papel S.A. and changed its name to Fibria Celulose S.A. in November 2009. Fibria Celulose S.A. was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in São Paulo, Brazil.

