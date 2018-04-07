Reviewing HomeTrust Bancshares (NASDAQ:HTBI) and Great Western Bancorp (GWB)

HomeTrust Bancshares (NASDAQ: HTBI) and Great Western Bancorp (NYSE:GWB) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, risk, dividends and earnings.

Risk & Volatility

HomeTrust Bancshares has a beta of 0.23, meaning that its share price is 77% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Great Western Bancorp has a beta of 1.57, meaning that its share price is 57% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Great Western Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.1%. HomeTrust Bancshares does not pay a dividend. Great Western Bancorp pays out 32.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Great Western Bancorp has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for HomeTrust Bancshares and Great Western Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score HomeTrust Bancshares 0 2 1 0 2.33 Great Western Bancorp 0 4 6 0 2.60

HomeTrust Bancshares presently has a consensus target price of $28.00, indicating a potential upside of 5.46%. Great Western Bancorp has a consensus target price of $46.50, indicating a potential upside of 19.91%. Given Great Western Bancorp’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Great Western Bancorp is more favorable than HomeTrust Bancshares.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares HomeTrust Bancshares and Great Western Bancorp’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio HomeTrust Bancshares $114.88 million 4.39 $11.72 million $0.94 28.24 Great Western Bancorp $497.73 million 4.59 $144.78 million $2.46 15.76

Great Western Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than HomeTrust Bancshares. Great Western Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than HomeTrust Bancshares, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares HomeTrust Bancshares and Great Western Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HomeTrust Bancshares -0.05% 5.65% 0.70% Great Western Bancorp 27.04% 8.66% 1.30%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

60.5% of HomeTrust Bancshares shares are held by institutional investors. 6.3% of HomeTrust Bancshares shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.3% of Great Western Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Great Western Bancorp beats HomeTrust Bancshares on 13 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About HomeTrust Bancshares

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for HomeTrust Bank that provides a range of retail and commercial banking products. Its deposit products consist of savings, money market, and demand accounts, as well as certificates of deposit for individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations. The company's loan portfolio comprises retail consumer loans, such as one-to-four-family residential property lending, home equity lines of credit, construction and land/lots, indirect auto finance, and consumer lending; and commercial loans, including commercial real estate lending, construction and development lending, and commercial and industrial loans. It also provides ground and equipment lease financing to fire departments. As of June 30, 2017, the company operated 42 offices in North Carolina, Upstate South Carolina, East Tennessee, and Southwest Virginia. HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. was founded in 1926 and is headquartered in Asheville, North Carolina.

About Great Western Bancorp

Great Western Bancorp, Inc. is a full-service regional bank holding company. The Company is the holding company of the Great Western Bank (the Bank). As of September 30, 2016, the Company served customers through 173 branches in various markets in Arizona, Colorado, Iowa, Kansas, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, North Dakota and South Dakota. The Company focuses on business and agribusiness banking, complemented by retail banking and wealth management services. The Company’s loan portfolio consists primarily of business loans, consisting of commercial and industrial loans (C&I), commercial real estate loans and agribusiness loans. The Company offers its business banking customers a focused range of financial products designed to meet the specific needs of their businesses, including loans, lines of credit, cash management services, online business deposit and wire transfer services, in addition to non-interest-bearing demand deposit and savings accounts, and corporate credit cards.

