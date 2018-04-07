Analyzing Hostess Brands (TWNK) & Its Peers

Hostess Brands (NASDAQ: TWNK) is one of 103 public companies in the “FOOD” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Hostess Brands to similar companies based on the strength of its valuation, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

80.9% of Hostess Brands shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 56.0% of shares of all “FOOD” companies are owned by institutional investors. 25.5% of Hostess Brands shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 17.0% of shares of all “FOOD” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Hostess Brands and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hostess Brands 0 2 4 0 2.67 Hostess Brands Competitors 632 2745 2806 116 2.38

Hostess Brands presently has a consensus price target of $17.67, suggesting a potential upside of 19.45%. As a group, “FOOD” companies have a potential upside of 13.19%. Given Hostess Brands’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Hostess Brands is more favorable than its rivals.

Profitability

This table compares Hostess Brands and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hostess Brands 28.85% 4.68% 2.12% Hostess Brands Competitors -115.30% -4.00% 1.26%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Hostess Brands and its rivals revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Hostess Brands $776.19 million $223.89 million 23.48 Hostess Brands Competitors $7.59 billion $479.72 million 6.87

Hostess Brands’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Hostess Brands. Hostess Brands is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Volatility & Risk

Hostess Brands has a beta of 1.07, suggesting that its share price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hostess Brands’ rivals have a beta of 0.68, suggesting that their average share price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Hostess Brands beats its rivals on 10 of the 13 factors compared.

About Hostess Brands

Hostess Brands, Inc., a packaged food company, focuses on developing, manufacturing, marketing, selling, and distributing fresh sweet baked goods in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Sweet Baked Goods and Other. Its principal product lines include Twinkies, Zingers, Donettes, coffee cakes, cupcakes, cinnamon rolls, Ding Dongs, honey buns, fruit pies, Sno Balls, mini muffins, Chocodiles, Ho Hos, brownies, Suzy Qs, bread and buns, danishes, jumbo muffins, iced cookies, eclairs, and madeleines. The company was formerly known as Gores Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Hostess Brands, Inc. in November 2016. Hostess Brands, Inc. was founded in 1919 and is headquartered in Kansas City, Missouri.

