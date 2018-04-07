Head to Head Contrast: Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC) and Piedmont Office Realty Trust (PDM)

Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE: PDM) and Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC) are both mid-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations and risk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

88.2% of Piedmont Office Realty Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 83.9% of Howard Hughes shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.8% of Piedmont Office Realty Trust shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 20.7% of Howard Hughes shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Piedmont Office Realty Trust and Howard Hughes’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Piedmont Office Realty Trust $574.17 million 4.15 $133.56 million $1.75 10.09 Howard Hughes $1.10 billion 5.38 $168.40 million $1.55 88.13

Howard Hughes has higher revenue and earnings than Piedmont Office Realty Trust. Piedmont Office Realty Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Howard Hughes, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Piedmont Office Realty Trust and Howard Hughes, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Piedmont Office Realty Trust 1 1 1 0 2.00 Howard Hughes 0 1 1 0 2.50

Piedmont Office Realty Trust presently has a consensus target price of $20.67, indicating a potential upside of 17.03%. Howard Hughes has a consensus target price of $145.00, indicating a potential upside of 6.15%. Given Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Piedmont Office Realty Trust is more favorable than Howard Hughes.

Profitability

This table compares Piedmont Office Realty Trust and Howard Hughes’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Piedmont Office Realty Trust 23.26% 1.16% 0.58% Howard Hughes 15.31% 2.52% 1.12%

Dividends

Piedmont Office Realty Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.84 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.8%. Howard Hughes does not pay a dividend. Piedmont Office Realty Trust pays out 48.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Piedmont Office Realty Trust has raised its dividend for 4 consecutive years.

Risk & Volatility

Piedmont Office Realty Trust has a beta of 0.61, suggesting that its share price is 39% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Howard Hughes has a beta of 1.17, suggesting that its share price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Howard Hughes beats Piedmont Office Realty Trust on 10 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Piedmont Office Realty Trust

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE: PDM) is an owner, manager, developer, and operator of high-quality, Class A office properties in select submarkets located primarily within eight major U.S. office markets. Its geographically-diversified, almost $5 billion portfolio is currently comprised of approximately 17 million square feet. The Company is a fully-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with local management offices in each of its major markets and is investment-grade rated by Standard & Poor's (BBB) and Moody's (Baa2). For more information, see www.piedmontreit.com.

About Howard Hughes

The Howard Hughes Corporation owns, manages, and develops commercial, residential, and mixed-use real estate properties in the United States. It operates in three segments: Master Planned Communities, Operating Assets, and Strategic Developments. The Master Planned Communities segment develops and sells residential and commercial land. This segment sells residential land designated for detached and attached single family homes ranging from entry-level to luxury homes to home builders; and commercial land parcels designated for retail, office, hospitality, and high density residential projects, as well as services and other for-profit activities, and parcels designated for use by government, schools, and other not-for-profit entities. As of December 31, 2017, this segment had 11,031 remaining saleable acres of land. The Operating Assets segment owns 13 retail, 25 office, 6 multi-family, and 3 hospitality properties, as well as 10 other operating assets and investments primarily located in and around Columbia, Maryland; Honolulu, Hawaii; Las Vegas, Nevada; New York, New York; and The Woodlands, Texas. The Strategic Development segment comprises residential condominium and commercial property projects. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

