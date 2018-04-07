Inventergy Global (INVT) versus Its Rivals Head to Head Analysis

Inventergy Global (OTCMKTS: INVT) is one of 73 public companies in the “Telephone communication, except radio” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Inventergy Global to similar businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Inventergy Global and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Inventergy Global N/A 37.76% 23.80% Inventergy Global Competitors -12.86% -11.71% -1.52%

Volatility & Risk

Inventergy Global has a beta of -0.44, suggesting that its share price is 144% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Inventergy Global’s peers have a beta of 0.59, suggesting that their average share price is 41% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

47.1% of shares of all “Telephone communication, except radio” companies are owned by institutional investors. 9.8% of Inventergy Global shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.3% of shares of all “Telephone communication, except radio” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Inventergy Global and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Inventergy Global $1.77 million -$7.73 million N/A Inventergy Global Competitors $17.39 billion $2.01 billion 17.98

Inventergy Global’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Inventergy Global.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Inventergy Global and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Inventergy Global 0 0 0 0 N/A Inventergy Global Competitors 603 1852 1934 97 2.34

As a group, “Telephone communication, except radio” companies have a potential upside of 68.38%. Given Inventergy Global’s peers higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Inventergy Global has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Summary

Inventergy Global peers beat Inventergy Global on 5 of the 9 factors compared.

About Inventergy Global

Inventergy Global, Inc., an intellectual property (IP) investment and licensing company, engages in identifying, acquiring, and licensing patented technologies of various technology and small companies. The company acquires portfolios in the telecommunications industry primarily in core network infrastructure and mobile broadband communications segments. Inventergy Global, Inc. is headquartered in Campbell, California.

