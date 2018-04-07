Masonite International (DOOR) versus Its Rivals Head-To-Head Review

Masonite International (NYSE: DOOR) is one of 6 public companies in the “Millwork, veneer, plywood, & structural wood members” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Masonite International to related businesses based on the strength of its risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Masonite International and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Masonite International 0 4 5 0 2.56 Masonite International Competitors 31 175 300 6 2.55

Masonite International currently has a consensus target price of $77.00, suggesting a potential upside of 24.90%. As a group, “Millwork, veneer, plywood, & structural wood members” companies have a potential upside of 28.17%. Given Masonite International’s peers higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Masonite International has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Masonite International and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Masonite International $2.03 billion $151.73 million 18.51 Masonite International Competitors $3.03 billion $153.46 million 20.44

Masonite International’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Masonite International. Masonite International is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

99.2% of Masonite International shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 73.6% of shares of all “Millwork, veneer, plywood, & structural wood members” companies are owned by institutional investors. 2.2% of Masonite International shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 13.9% of shares of all “Millwork, veneer, plywood, & structural wood members” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Masonite International and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Masonite International 7.46% 14.53% 6.36% Masonite International Competitors 4.81% 203.28% 8.02%

Risk and Volatility

Masonite International has a beta of 1.23, meaning that its stock price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Masonite International’s peers have a beta of 1.67, meaning that their average stock price is 67% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Masonite International peers beat Masonite International on 10 of the 13 factors compared.

About Masonite International

Masonite International Corporation is designer and manufacturer of interior and exterior doors for the residential new construction; the residential repair, renovation and remodeling, and the non-residential building construction markets. The Company principally operates in North America; Europe, Asia and Latin America, and Africa. The Company markets and sells its products to remodeling contractors, builders, homeowners, retailers, dealers, lumberyards, commercial and general contractors and architects through wholesale and retail distribution channels. Its portfolio of brands includes Masonite, Marshfield, Premdor, Mohawk, Megantic, Algoma, Baillargeon, Birchwood Best and Lemieux. In February 2014, Masonite International Corporation completed the acquisition of Door-Stop International Limited.

