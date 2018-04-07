Mobile Mini (MINI) versus Chart Industries (GTLS) Critical Contrast

Mobile Mini (NASDAQ: MINI) and Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) are both small-cap industrial products companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and profitability.

Dividends

Mobile Mini pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.3%. Chart Industries does not pay a dividend. Mobile Mini pays out 86.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Mobile Mini and Chart Industries, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mobile Mini 0 4 3 0 2.43 Chart Industries 0 2 5 0 2.71

Mobile Mini currently has a consensus price target of $45.17, suggesting a potential upside of 4.07%. Chart Industries has a consensus price target of $53.20, suggesting a potential downside of 10.66%. Given Mobile Mini’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Mobile Mini is more favorable than Chart Industries.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

94.5% of Chart Industries shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.3% of Mobile Mini shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.1% of Chart Industries shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Mobile Mini and Chart Industries’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mobile Mini 22.91% 6.49% 2.51% Chart Industries 2.84% 4.44% 2.23%

Risk and Volatility

Mobile Mini has a beta of 1.97, meaning that its share price is 97% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Chart Industries has a beta of 1.07, meaning that its share price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Mobile Mini and Chart Industries’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mobile Mini $533.55 million 3.63 $122.22 million $1.16 37.41 Chart Industries $988.80 million 1.86 $28.00 million $0.96 62.03

Mobile Mini has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Chart Industries. Mobile Mini is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Chart Industries, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Mobile Mini beats Chart Industries on 10 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Mobile Mini

Mobile Mini, Inc. provides portable storage and specialty containment solutions. It operates through three segments: Storage Solutions North America, Storage Solutions United Kingdom, and Tank and Pump Solutions. The company offers various portable storage and office products, such as steel storage containers and steel ground level offices serving retailers, construction companies, medical centers, schools, utilities, distributors, the military, hotels, restaurants, entertainment complexes, and households for use in a range of applications, including storage of construction materials and equipment, retail and manufacturing inventory, maintenance supplies, documents and records, and household goods. It also provides a range of specialty containment equipment comprising steel tanks, stainless steel tank trailers, and pumps and filtration equipment, as well as roll-off, vacuum, and dewatering boxes. In addition, the company offers specialty containment services consisting of transportation of containers for waste management; provision of waste management oversight and services; system design, including the assessment of pumping, filtration, and temporary storage needs; and field services to install and connect customer containment equipment. It primarily leases its specialty products for chemical, refinery, oil and natural gas drilling, mining, and environmental service customers. As of February 2, 2018, the company operated a rental fleet of approximately 215,000 storage solutions containers and office units; and 12,100 specialty containment units in the United State. Its network also consisted of 154 locations in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. Mobile Mini, Inc. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona.

About Chart Industries

Chart Industries, Inc. is a diversified global manufacturer of engineered equipment, packaged solutions, and value-add services used throughout the industrial gas, energy and biomedical industries. The Company operates through three business segments: Energy & Chemicals (E&C), Distribution & Storage (D&S) and BioMedical. The E&C and D&S segments manufacture products used in energy-related and industrial applications, such as the separation, liquefaction, distribution and storage of hydrocarbon and industrial gases. Through the BioMedical segment, it manufactures and supplies medical devices, including cryogenic and non-cryogenic equipment, used in respiratory healthcare. The Company also manufactures and supplies products for life sciences, including biological research and animal breeding. Applications in the BioMedical segment include Respiratory Therapy, Life Sciences, Commercial Oxygen and Nitrogen Generation.

