Contrasting National Instruments (NATI) and Sierra Monitor (OTCMKTS:SRMC)

National Instruments (NASDAQ: NATI) and Sierra Monitor (OTCMKTS:SRMC) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Risk & Volatility

National Instruments has a beta of 0.93, indicating that its share price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sierra Monitor has a beta of -0.29, indicating that its share price is 129% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for National Instruments and Sierra Monitor, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score National Instruments 0 2 1 0 2.33 Sierra Monitor 0 0 0 0 N/A

National Instruments currently has a consensus target price of $44.67, indicating a potential downside of 6.83%. Given National Instruments’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe National Instruments is more favorable than Sierra Monitor.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

77.0% of National Instruments shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.9% of National Instruments shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 74.0% of Sierra Monitor shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

National Instruments pays an annual dividend of $0.92 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.9%. Sierra Monitor pays an annual dividend of $0.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.9%. National Instruments pays out 97.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Profitability

This table compares National Instruments and Sierra Monitor’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets National Instruments 4.06% 10.76% 8.03% Sierra Monitor -1.91% -2.64% -2.17%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares National Instruments and Sierra Monitor’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio National Instruments $1.29 billion 4.88 $52.41 million $0.94 51.00 Sierra Monitor $19.77 million 0.71 -$380,000.00 N/A N/A

National Instruments has higher revenue and earnings than Sierra Monitor.

Summary

National Instruments beats Sierra Monitor on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

National Instruments Company Profile

National Instruments Corporation (NI) designs, manufactures and sells systems to engineers and scientists. The Company offers a line of measurement, automation and control products. It offers products, technology and services, which include system design software, programming tools, application software, modular hardware products and related driver software, production test systems, NI education platform, software products for teaching and hardware products for teaching. It also offers NI Services, including hardware services and maintenance, software maintenance services, and training and certification. Its products are used across various industries in a range of applications, including research and development, simulation and modeling, prototype and validation, production testing and industrial control and field and factory service and repair. It serves various industries and applications, such as consumer electronics, commercial aerospace, telecommunications and others.

Sierra Monitor Company Profile

Sierra Monitor Corporation provides industrial Internet of things solutions that connect and protect infrastructure assets to the industrial and commercial facilities management markets in the United States and internationally. The company offers FieldServer family of protocols gateways, routers, and network explorers for system integrators and original equipment manufacturers to enable local and remote monitoring and control of assets and facilities; and Sentry IT fire and gas detection solutions used by industrial and commercial facilities managers to protect their personnel and assets. It sells its solutions to telecommunication companies and their suppliers. Sierra Monitor Corporation was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Milpitas, California.

