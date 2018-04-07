Analyzing Nike (NKE) and Crocs (CROX)

Crocs (NASDAQ: CROX) and Nike (NYSE:NKE) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Crocs and Nike’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Crocs $1.02 billion 1.11 $10.23 million ($0.02) -829.00 Nike $34.35 billion 3.20 $4.24 billion $2.51 26.91

Nike has higher revenue and earnings than Crocs. Crocs is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Nike, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Crocs has a beta of 0.3, suggesting that its share price is 70% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nike has a beta of 0.65, suggesting that its share price is 35% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

99.8% of Crocs shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 65.7% of Nike shares are held by institutional investors. 1.4% of Crocs shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.9% of Nike shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Crocs and Nike’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Crocs 1.00% 6.19% 2.36% Nike 5.11% 33.38% 16.40%

Dividends

Nike pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.2%. Crocs does not pay a dividend. Nike pays out 31.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Crocs and Nike, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Crocs 1 3 3 0 2.29 Nike 2 14 22 0 2.53

Crocs presently has a consensus price target of $10.17, indicating a potential downside of 38.68%. Nike has a consensus price target of $68.35, indicating a potential upside of 1.18%. Given Nike’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Nike is more favorable than Crocs.

Summary

Nike beats Crocs on 14 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Crocs

Crocs, Inc. is engaged in the design, development, manufacturing, marketing, distribution and sale of casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children. The Company’s segments include Americas, Asia Pacific and Europe. Its products include footwear and accessories that utilize its closed-cell resin, called Croslite, as well as casual lifestyle footwear that use a range of materials. Its Croslite material enables the Company to produce non-marking, and odor-resistant footwear. As of December 31, 2016, the Company sold its products in over 90 countries through domestic and international retailers and distributors, and directly to consumers through its company-operated retail stores, outlets, e-commerce store sites and kiosks. The Company’s sales channels include wholesale, which includes distributors, Crocs owned retail and Crocs e-commerce.

About Nike

NIKE, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. It offers NIKE brand products in nine categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, men's training, women's training, action sports, sportswear, and golf. The company also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as cricket, lacrosse, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities. In addition, it sells sports apparel; and markets apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos. Further, the company sells a line of performance equipment, including bags, socks, sport balls, eyewear, timepieces, digital devices, bats, gloves, protective equipment, and other equipment under the NIKE brand for sports activities; various plastic products to other manufacturers; athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; action sports and youth lifestyle apparel and accessories under the Hurley trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks. Additionally, it licenses agreements that permit unaffiliated parties to manufacture and sell apparel, digital devices, and applications and other equipment for sports activities under NIKE-owned trademarks. The company sells its products to footwear stores, sporting goods stores, athletic specialty stores, department stores, skate, tennis and golf shops, and other retail accounts through NIKE-owned retail stores and Internet Websites, mobile applications, independent distributors, and licensees. The company was formerly known as Blue Ribbon Sports, Inc. and changed its name to NIKE, Inc. in 1971. NIKE, Inc. was founded in 1964 and is headquartered in Beaverton, Oregon.

