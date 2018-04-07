Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA) versus Azure Power (AZRE) Head to Head Comparison

Azure Power (NYSE: AZRE) and Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, institutional ownership and earnings.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

42.1% of Azure Power shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 70.6% of Ormat Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 14.7% of Ormat Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Azure Power and Ormat Technologies’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Azure Power $64.50 million 5.97 -$18.08 million ($1.72) -8.62 Ormat Technologies $692.81 million 4.07 $155.48 million $2.99 18.66

Ormat Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than Azure Power. Azure Power is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ormat Technologies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Azure Power and Ormat Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Azure Power -19.14% -10.40% -2.20% Ormat Technologies 22.44% 12.15% 6.02%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Azure Power and Ormat Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Azure Power 0 0 1 0 3.00 Ormat Technologies 0 2 4 0 2.67

Azure Power currently has a consensus price target of $22.00, indicating a potential upside of 48.45%. Ormat Technologies has a consensus price target of $67.17, indicating a potential upside of 20.39%. Given Azure Power’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Azure Power is more favorable than Ormat Technologies.

Volatility & Risk

Azure Power has a beta of 1.98, suggesting that its stock price is 98% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ormat Technologies has a beta of 1.37, suggesting that its stock price is 37% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Ormat Technologies pays an annual dividend of $0.92 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.6%. Azure Power does not pay a dividend. Ormat Technologies pays out 30.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

Ormat Technologies beats Azure Power on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Azure Power Company Profile

Azure Power Global Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, construction, ownership, operation, maintenance, and management of solar power plants in India. It generates solar energy based on long-term contracts with Indian government entities, as well as other non-governmental energy distribution companies and commercial customers. As of March 31, 2017, it had an installed capacity of 12.2 gigawatts. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in New Delhi, India.

Ormat Technologies Company Profile

Ormat Technologies, Inc. is engaged in the geothermal and recovered energy power business. The Company designs, develops, builds, owns and operates geothermal and recovered energy-based power plants. Its equipment manufacturing operations are located in Israel. It conducts its business activities in two business segments: Electricity segment and Product segment. The Electricity segment develops, builds, owns and operates geothermal and recovered energy-based power plants in the United States and geothermal power plants in other countries around the world, and sells the electricity it generates. The Product Segment designs, manufactures and sells equipment for geothermal and recovered energy-based electricity generation and remote power units, and provide services relating to the engineering, procurement, construction, operation and maintenance of geothermal, and recovered energy-based power plants. It manufactures products that produce electricity from recovered energy or waste heat.

