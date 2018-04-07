Comparing Piper Jaffray (NYSE:PJC) & Monroe Capital (MRCC)

Piper Jaffray (NYSE: PJC) and Monroe Capital (NASDAQ:MRCC) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, profitability and valuation.

Dividends

Piper Jaffray pays an annual dividend of $1.50 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.9%. Monroe Capital pays an annual dividend of $1.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 11.2%. Monroe Capital pays out 100.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Profitability

This table compares Piper Jaffray and Monroe Capital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Piper Jaffray -7.30% 11.58% 4.72% Monroe Capital 23.78% 9.58% 5.60%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Piper Jaffray and Monroe Capital’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Piper Jaffray $895.19 million 1.34 -$61.93 million N/A N/A Monroe Capital $51.11 million 4.95 $12.15 million $1.40 8.93

Monroe Capital has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Piper Jaffray.

Volatility and Risk

Piper Jaffray has a beta of 1.55, indicating that its share price is 55% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Monroe Capital has a beta of 0.6, indicating that its share price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Piper Jaffray and Monroe Capital, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Piper Jaffray 1 4 1 0 2.00 Monroe Capital 0 1 2 0 2.67

Piper Jaffray presently has a consensus price target of $30.93, indicating a potential downside of 60.83%. Monroe Capital has a consensus price target of $15.50, indicating a potential upside of 24.00%. Given Monroe Capital’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Monroe Capital is more favorable than Piper Jaffray.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

70.1% of Piper Jaffray shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 27.9% of Monroe Capital shares are held by institutional investors. 5.4% of Piper Jaffray shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.8% of Monroe Capital shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Monroe Capital beats Piper Jaffray on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Piper Jaffray Company Profile

Piper Jaffray Companies is an investment bank and asset management company. The Company’s segments include Capital Markets and Asset Management. The Capital Markets segment provides investment banking and institutional sales, trading and research services for various equity and fixed income products. The Asset Management segment includes its traditional asset management business and its investments in registered funds and private funds or partnerships that it manages. It provides a range of products and services, including equity and debt capital markets products; public finance services; financial advisory services; equity and fixed income institutional brokerage; equity and fixed income research, and asset management services. The Company serves the needs of corporations, private equity groups, public entities, non-profit entities and institutional investors in the United States and internationally.

Monroe Capital Company Profile

Monroe Capital Corporation is a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. The Company is a specialty finance company focused on providing financing primarily to lower middle-market companies in the United States and Canada. The Company’s investment objective is to maximize the total return to its stockholders in the form of current income and capital appreciation primarily through investments in senior, unitranche and junior secured debt, and unsecured subordinated debt and equity. The Company provides customized financing solutions focused primarily on senior secured, junior secured and unitranche (a combination of senior secured and junior secured debt in the same facility) debt, and subordinated debt and equity, including equity co-investments in preferred and common stock and warrants. The Company’s investment activities are managed by its investment advisor, Monroe Capital BDC Advisors, LLC (MC Advisors).

Receive News & Ratings for Piper Jaffray Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Piper Jaffray and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.