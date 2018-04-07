Comparing TRI Pointe Group (TPH) & Primoris Services (PRIM)

Primoris Services (NASDAQ: PRIM) and TRI Pointe Group (NYSE:TPH) are both construction companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and risk.

Dividends

Primoris Services pays an annual dividend of $0.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.9%. TRI Pointe Group does not pay a dividend. Primoris Services pays out 20.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares Primoris Services and TRI Pointe Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Primoris Services 3.04% 11.11% 4.85% TRI Pointe Group 6.66% 11.89% 5.86%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Primoris Services and TRI Pointe Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Primoris Services $2.38 billion 0.56 $72.35 million $1.15 22.55 TRI Pointe Group $2.81 billion 0.91 $187.19 million $1.42 11.91

TRI Pointe Group has higher revenue and earnings than Primoris Services. TRI Pointe Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Primoris Services, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Primoris Services has a beta of 1.17, indicating that its share price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TRI Pointe Group has a beta of 1.43, indicating that its share price is 43% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Primoris Services and TRI Pointe Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Primoris Services 0 2 4 0 2.67 TRI Pointe Group 0 2 6 0 2.75

Primoris Services presently has a consensus price target of $30.00, suggesting a potential upside of 15.70%. TRI Pointe Group has a consensus price target of $18.57, suggesting a potential upside of 9.83%. Given Primoris Services’ higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Primoris Services is more favorable than TRI Pointe Group.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

71.8% of Primoris Services shares are held by institutional investors. 24.0% of Primoris Services shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.7% of TRI Pointe Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

TRI Pointe Group beats Primoris Services on 11 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Primoris Services

Primoris Services Corporation, a specialty contractor and infrastructure company, provides a range of construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, water and wastewater, and engineering services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Power, Pipeline, Utilities, and Civil segments. The Power segment offer a range of engineering, procurement, and construction services, including project delivery, turnkey construction, retrofits, upgrades, repairs, outages, and maintenance for entities in the petroleum, petrochemical, water, and other industries. The Pipeline segment provides a range of services comprising pipeline construction, pipeline maintenance, pipeline facility work, compressor stations, pump stations, metering facilities, and other pipeline related services for entities in the petroleum and petrochemical industries. The Utilities segment offers utility line installation and maintenance, gas and electric distribution, streetlight construction, substation work, and fiber optic cable installation services. The Civil segment undertakes highway and bridge construction, airport runway and taxiway construction, demolition, heavy earthwork, soil stabilization, mass excavation, and drainage projects. The company also offers process and product engineering services. It serves public utilities, petrochemical companies, energy companies, municipalities, state departments of transportation, and other customers. Primoris Services Corporation is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

About TRI Pointe Group

TRI Pointe Group, Inc. engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family detached and attached homes in the United States. It operates a portfolio of six brands across eight states, including Maracay Homes in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California and Colorado; and Winchester Homes in Maryland and Virginia. The company sells its homes through own sales representatives and independent real estate brokers. It also provides financial services, such as mortgage financing, title, and property and casualty insurance agency services. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Irvine, California. TRI Pointe Group, Inc. is a subsidiary of Weyerhaeuser NR Company.

