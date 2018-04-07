Head-To-Head Comparison: World Point Terminals (NYSE:WPT) & QEP Midstream Partners (QEPM)

QEP Midstream Partners (NYSE: QEPM) and World Point Terminals (NYSE:WPT) are both small-cap companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends and profitability.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

13.2% of World Point Terminals shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares QEP Midstream Partners and World Point Terminals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets QEP Midstream Partners 62.86% 23.46% 13.76% World Point Terminals 37.15% 19.57% 18.37%

Dividends

World Point Terminals pays an annual dividend of $1.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.9%. QEP Midstream Partners does not pay a dividend.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for QEP Midstream Partners and World Point Terminals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score QEP Midstream Partners 0 0 0 0 N/A World Point Terminals 0 1 0 0 2.00

World Point Terminals has a consensus price target of $17.00, suggesting a potential downside of 1.68%. Given World Point Terminals’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe World Point Terminals is more favorable than QEP Midstream Partners.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares QEP Midstream Partners and World Point Terminals’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio QEP Midstream Partners N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A World Point Terminals N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Summary

World Point Terminals beats QEP Midstream Partners on 4 of the 6 factors compared between the two stocks.

QEP Midstream Partners Company Profile

QEP Midstream Partners, LP (QEP Midstream) is a master limited partnership formed to own, operate, acquire and develop midstream energy assets. The Company’s primary assets consist of ownership interests in four gathering systems and two Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC)-regulated pipelines through which, the Company provides natural gas midstream services, and crude oil gathering and transportation services to producers and users of natural gas and crude oil. The natural gas midstream services include gathering, compression, treating and dehydration, processing, fractionation, natural gas transmission and natural gas liquids (NGL) products transportation. The Company provides crude oil gathering and transportation services in Colorado, North Dakota, Utah and Wyoming.

World Point Terminals Company Profile

World Point Terminals, LP owns, operates, develops and acquires liquid bulk storage terminals and other assets relating to the storage of petroleum products, including light refined products, heavy refined products and crude oil. The Company operates fee-based facilities located along the East Coast, Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States. As of December 31, 2016, through its subsidiary, Center Point Terminal Company, LLC (Center Point), the Company owned and operated 15.6 million barrels of tankage at terminals, which are located in the East Coast, Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States. The Company’s terminal facilities are located on waterways, providing ship or barge access for the movement of petroleum products, and have truck racks with loading logistics. Its terminal facilities also have rail or pipeline access.

