Analyzing Ramaco Resources (METC) and Its Peers

Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ: METC) is one of 9 public companies in the “Bituminous coal & lignite mining” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Ramaco Resources to similar businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

87.9% of Ramaco Resources shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 27.8% of shares of all “Bituminous coal & lignite mining” companies are held by institutional investors. 37.2% of shares of all “Bituminous coal & lignite mining” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Ramaco Resources and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ramaco Resources 0 0 3 0 3.00 Ramaco Resources Competitors 62 255 229 6 2.32

Ramaco Resources presently has a consensus target price of $11.33, indicating a potential upside of 70.94%. As a group, “Bituminous coal & lignite mining” companies have a potential upside of 16.37%. Given Ramaco Resources’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Ramaco Resources is more favorable than its rivals.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Ramaco Resources and its rivals revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Ramaco Resources $61.04 million -$15.41 million -16.17 Ramaco Resources Competitors $6.07 billion $893.50 million 5.29

Ramaco Resources’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Ramaco Resources. Ramaco Resources is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Risk & Volatility

Ramaco Resources has a beta of 0.88, suggesting that its share price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ramaco Resources’ rivals have a beta of 0.95, suggesting that their average share price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Ramaco Resources and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ramaco Resources -25.26% -12.97% -10.45% Ramaco Resources Competitors 3.52% 14.46% 8.33%

Summary

Ramaco Resources rivals beat Ramaco Resources on 8 of the 12 factors compared.

Ramaco Resources Company Profile

Ramaco Resources, Inc. is a development-stage company. The Company is a developer of metallurgical coal in central and southern West Virginia, southwestern Virginia and southwestern Pennsylvania. The Company’s project portfolio includes Elk Creek, Berwind, RAM Mine and Knox Creek. As of December 29, 2016, the Elk Creek property in southern West Virginia consisted of approximately 17,128 acres of controlled mineral. The Berwind coal property sits on the border of West Virginia and Virginia. As of December 29, 2016, the Berwind coal property consisted of approximately 31,200 acres of controlled mineral. As of December 29, 2016, the Knox Creek property consisted of approximately 43,281 acres of controlled mineral. The RAM Mine property is located in southwestern Pennsylvania. As of December 29, 2016, the RAM Mine property consisted of approximately 1,567 acres of controlled mineral.

