Analyzing Spectrum Brands (SPB) and Swatch Group (OTCMKTS:SWGAY)

Spectrum Brands (NYSE: SPB) and Swatch Group (OTCMKTS:SWGAY) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership and earnings.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Spectrum Brands and Swatch Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Spectrum Brands $5.01 billion 1.13 $295.80 million $5.46 17.92 Swatch Group $7.67 billion 1.79 $582.78 million N/A N/A

Swatch Group has higher revenue and earnings than Spectrum Brands.

Volatility and Risk

Spectrum Brands has a beta of 0.78, indicating that its stock price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Swatch Group has a beta of 1.12, indicating that its stock price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Spectrum Brands pays an annual dividend of $1.68 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.7%. Swatch Group pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.9%. Spectrum Brands pays out 30.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Spectrum Brands has increased its dividend for 4 consecutive years. Spectrum Brands is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Profitability

This table compares Spectrum Brands and Swatch Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Spectrum Brands 8.80% 14.51% 3.67% Swatch Group N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Spectrum Brands and Swatch Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Spectrum Brands 0 1 10 0 2.91 Swatch Group 0 1 1 0 2.50

Spectrum Brands presently has a consensus target price of $140.67, indicating a potential upside of 43.74%. Given Spectrum Brands’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Spectrum Brands is more favorable than Swatch Group.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

48.3% of Spectrum Brands shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Swatch Group shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of Spectrum Brands shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Spectrum Brands beats Swatch Group on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Spectrum Brands

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. manufactures, markets, and distributes branded consumer products. Its Global Batteries & Appliances segment offers consumer batteries; personal care products, including electric shaving and grooming products, and hair care appliances and accessories; and small appliances, such as small kitchen and home appliances. The company's Hardware & Home Improvement segment provides hinges, security hardware products, screens and storm doors, garage doors, window hardware and floor protection products; knobs, levers, deadbolts, handle sets, and electronics; commercial doors, locks, and hardware products; and kitchen, bath, and shower faucets, as well as other plumbing products. Its Global Pet Supplies segment offers dog, cat, and small animal food and treats; clean-up and training aid products and accessories; pet health and grooming products; and aquariums and aquatic health supplies. The company's Home and Garden segment provides outdoor insect and weed control solutions, and animal repellents; household insecticides and pest controls; and personal use pesticides and insect repellent products. Its Global Auto Care segment offers protectants, wipes, tire and wheel care products, glass cleaners, leather care products, and air fresheners and washes; automotive fuel and oil additives, and functional fluids; and do-it-yourself air conditioner recharge products, refrigerant and oil recharge kits, and sealants and accessories. The company sells its products through various trade channels, including retailers, wholesalers and distributors, hearing aid professionals, construction companies, and original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia-Pacific regions. The company was founded in 1906 and is headquartered in Middleton, Wisconsin. Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. is a subsidiary of HRG Group, Inc.

About Swatch Group

The Swatch Group AG manufactures and sells finished watches, jewelry, and watch movements and components worldwide. The company's Watches & Jewelry segment designs, produces, and commercializes watches and jewelry. Its Electronic Systems segment is involved in the design, production, and commercialization of electronic components and systems, as well as sports timing activities. The company is also involved in the provision of assembly, research and development, administration, watch case polishing, logistics and distribution, and customer services; and hard material products, microelectronics, watch cases and crowns, miniature low-frequency quartz crystals, thin wires, miniature batteries, watch glasses, watch dials and bracelets, watch hands, sports timing technology and equipment, precision parts, and assembly electronic components. In addition, it engages in retail, communication, real estate, real estate project and property management, reinsurance, and finance businesses. The Swatch Group AG offers its watch and jewelry products primarily under the Breguet, Harry Winston, Blancpain, Glashütte Original, Jaquet Droz, Léon Hatot, Omega, Longines, Rado, Union Glashütte, Tissot, Calvin Klein, Balmain, Certina, Mido, Hamilton, Swatch, and Flik Flak brands. The company markets its products through a distribution network; network of Tourbillon and Hour Passion multibrand watch and jewelry boutiques and monobrand stores; and online stores. The Swatch Group AG is headquartered in Biel/Bienne, Switzerland.

