iKang Healthcare Group (KANG) vs. Teladoc (NYSE:TDOC) Critical Survey

iKang Healthcare Group (NASDAQ: KANG) and Teladoc (NYSE:TDOC) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, risk, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares iKang Healthcare Group and Teladoc’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio iKang Healthcare Group $435.71 million 3.20 -$11.25 million N/A N/A Teladoc $233.28 million 10.36 -$106.78 million ($1.65) -23.73

iKang Healthcare Group has higher revenue and earnings than Teladoc.

Risk & Volatility

iKang Healthcare Group has a beta of 0.07, suggesting that its stock price is 93% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Teladoc has a beta of 0.36, suggesting that its stock price is 64% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for iKang Healthcare Group and Teladoc, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score iKang Healthcare Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Teladoc 0 4 12 0 2.75

Teladoc has a consensus target price of $41.93, indicating a potential upside of 7.10%. Given Teladoc’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Teladoc is more favorable than iKang Healthcare Group.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

33.5% of iKang Healthcare Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 30.2% of iKang Healthcare Group shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.5% of Teladoc shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares iKang Healthcare Group and Teladoc’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets iKang Healthcare Group 3.16% 4.97% 2.30% Teladoc -45.77% -20.95% -13.11%

Summary

iKang Healthcare Group beats Teladoc on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

iKang Healthcare Group Company Profile

iKang Healthcare Group, Inc. provides preventive healthcare solutions, including a range of medical examinations services and value-added services, including disease screening, dental services and other services in China. The Company’s segments include medical examinations and other medical services, and dental services. The Company, through its integrated service platform, offers healthcare management solutions, including medical examinations, which cover basic examination items, such as internal, gynecology, ophthalmology, dental and X-ray, and value-added services at selected medical centers, including disease screening focusing on cancer screening, cardiovascular disease screening, certain chronic disease screening and functional medicine testing; dental care, including oral health, pediatric dentistry and cosmetic dentistry; outpatient services, such as acupuncture, obstetrics, gynecology and minor surgery, and on-site healthcare management or clinics at certain locations.

Teladoc Company Profile

Teladoc, Inc. is a telehealth company. The Company offers telehealth platform, delivering on-demand healthcare anytime, anywhere, through mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. The Company’s solution connects its Members, with its over 3,000 board certified physicians and behavioral health professionals treating a range of conditions and cases from acute diagnoses, such as upper respiratory infection, urinary tract infection and sinusitis to dermatological conditions, anxiety and smoking cessation. As of July 17, 2017, it served over 7,500 employers, health plans, health systems and other entities. As of July 17, 2017, these clients collectively purchased access to its solution for more than 20 million Members. As of December 31, 2016, it had over 30 health plans as Clients. Its solutions consist of an integrated technology platform, Provider network, consumer engagement strategies and entrenched distribution channels.

