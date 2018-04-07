Analyzing Tenaris (TS) & Its Competitors

Tenaris (NYSE: TS) is one of 22 public companies in the “Blast furnaces & steel mills” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Tenaris to similar companies based on the strength of its risk, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership and dividends.

Volatility & Risk

Tenaris has a beta of 0.71, meaning that its share price is 29% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tenaris’ rivals have a beta of 1.38, meaning that their average share price is 38% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Tenaris pays an annual dividend of $0.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.5%. Tenaris pays out 67.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Blast furnaces & steel mills” companies pay a dividend yield of 2.2% and pay out 38.3% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Tenaris lags its rivals as a dividend stock, given its lower dividend yield and higher payout ratio.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Tenaris and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Tenaris $5.29 billion $544.73 million 45.19 Tenaris Competitors $12.33 billion $647.83 million 15.57

Tenaris’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Tenaris. Tenaris is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Tenaris and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tenaris 10.30% 3.92% 3.17% Tenaris Competitors 4.25% 10.75% 3.42%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Tenaris and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tenaris 0 5 8 0 2.62 Tenaris Competitors 306 902 1075 52 2.37

Tenaris currently has a consensus price target of $38.70, indicating a potential upside of 11.21%. As a group, “Blast furnaces & steel mills” companies have a potential upside of 17.72%. Given Tenaris’ rivals higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Tenaris has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

12.9% of Tenaris shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.6% of shares of all “Blast furnaces & steel mills” companies are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% of Tenaris shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 9.4% of shares of all “Blast furnaces & steel mills” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Tenaris rivals beat Tenaris on 11 of the 15 factors compared.

About Tenaris

Tenaris S.A. produces and sells seamless and welded steel tubular products and related services for the oil and gas industry, and other industrial applications. The company offers products for oil and gas drilling operations, such as casing and tubing products, premium connections, drill pipes, coiled tubing, hot-rolled and cold-drawn seamless tubes, tubular and non-tubular accessories, and devices. It also provides offshore line pipe products, including top tensioned and steel catenary risers, export lines and flowlines, bends, corrosion resistant alloys, coiled line pipes, umbilical tubings, and coated pipes; and seamless and welded tubes for onshore line pipe; various seamless steel tubes and pipes for refineries, petrochemical, and gas-processing plants; and tubular products for the power generation industry. In addition, the company offers sucker rods, couplings, and accessories, as well as technical support services; coiled tubing; hot-rolled and cold-drawn seamless steel tubes and components for use in standard mechanical engineering application, and civil and industrial installations, as well as for manufacturing earth-moving machines, architectural structures, non-oil drilling systems, and gas cylinders; and seamless tubes and tube-based components for car manufacturers and their suppliers. Additionally, it offers financial services. The company operates in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Tenaris S.A. was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Luxembourg City, Luxembourg. Tenaris S.A. is a subsidiary of Techint Holdings S.à r.l.

Receive News & Ratings for Tenaris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenaris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.