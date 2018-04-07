Analyzing Vipshop (VIPS) and The Competition

Vipshop (NYSE: VIPS) is one of 20 publicly-traded companies in the “Catalog & mail-order houses” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Vipshop to similar businesses based on the strength of its risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and profitability.

Volatility and Risk

Vipshop has a beta of 2.27, meaning that its stock price is 127% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vipshop’s rivals have a beta of 1.72, meaning that their average stock price is 72% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

48.0% of Vipshop shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.9% of shares of all “Catalog & mail-order houses” companies are held by institutional investors. 29.5% of Vipshop shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 35.8% of shares of all “Catalog & mail-order houses” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Vipshop and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vipshop 0 2 9 0 2.82 Vipshop Competitors 106 502 1893 47 2.74

Vipshop currently has a consensus price target of $17.60, suggesting a potential upside of 5.39%. As a group, “Catalog & mail-order houses” companies have a potential upside of 11.77%. Given Vipshop’s rivals higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Vipshop has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Profitability

This table compares Vipshop and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vipshop 2.67% 25.75% 8.08% Vipshop Competitors -0.91% -1,896.22% -2.40%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Vipshop and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Vipshop $11.21 billion $299.65 million 28.79 Vipshop Competitors $13.26 billion $261.34 million 34.58

Vipshop’s rivals have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Vipshop. Vipshop is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Vipshop beats its rivals on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

Vipshop Company Profile

Vipshop Holdings Limited is a holding company. The Company is an online discount retailer for brands in China. The Company offers branded products to consumers in China through flash sales mainly on its vip.com Website. The Company’s segment is sales, product distribution and offering of goods on its online platforms. The Company conducts its business through its subsidiaries and consolidated affiliated entities in China. Through its flash sales model, the Company sells limited quantities of discounted branded products online for limited periods of time. The Company offers diversified product offerings from over 17,000 domestic and international brands, including apparel for women, men and children, fashion goods, cosmetics, home goods and other lifestyle products. The Company offers a range of products and services for consumers through lefeng.com, specializing in branded cosmetics, apparel, healthcare products, food and other consumer products.

