Analyzing Vitamin Cottage Natural Grocers (NGVC) & Sprouts Farmers Market (SFM)

Vitamin Cottage Natural Grocers (NYSE: NGVC) and Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, dividends and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Vitamin Cottage Natural Grocers and Sprouts Farmers Market’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vitamin Cottage Natural Grocers 1.27% 4.25% 1.91% Sprouts Farmers Market 3.40% 21.81% 9.07%

Volatility and Risk

Vitamin Cottage Natural Grocers has a beta of 1.02, suggesting that its share price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sprouts Farmers Market has a beta of 0.89, suggesting that its share price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

28.8% of Vitamin Cottage Natural Grocers shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 92.5% of Sprouts Farmers Market shares are held by institutional investors. 60.0% of Vitamin Cottage Natural Grocers shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.8% of Sprouts Farmers Market shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Vitamin Cottage Natural Grocers and Sprouts Farmers Market, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vitamin Cottage Natural Grocers 1 3 2 0 2.17 Sprouts Farmers Market 1 7 12 0 2.55

Vitamin Cottage Natural Grocers currently has a consensus target price of $7.63, suggesting a potential upside of 7.85%. Sprouts Farmers Market has a consensus target price of $27.13, suggesting a potential upside of 13.92%. Given Sprouts Farmers Market’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Sprouts Farmers Market is more favorable than Vitamin Cottage Natural Grocers.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Vitamin Cottage Natural Grocers and Sprouts Farmers Market’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vitamin Cottage Natural Grocers $769.03 million 0.21 $6.89 million $0.31 22.81 Sprouts Farmers Market $4.66 billion 0.68 $158.44 million $1.01 23.57

Sprouts Farmers Market has higher revenue and earnings than Vitamin Cottage Natural Grocers. Vitamin Cottage Natural Grocers is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Sprouts Farmers Market, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Sprouts Farmers Market beats Vitamin Cottage Natural Grocers on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Vitamin Cottage Natural Grocers

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, retails natural and organic groceries, and dietary supplements in the United States. The company's stores offer natural and organic grocery products, such as organic produce; bulk food and private label products; dry, frozen, and canned groceries; meat and seafood products; dairy products, dairy substitutes, and eggs; prepared foods; bread and baked products; beverages; and beer, wine, and hard cider products. Its stores also provide private label dietary supplements; body care products comprising cosmetics, skin care, hair care, fragrance, and personal care products containing natural and organic ingredients; pet care and food products; books and handouts; and household and general merchandise, including cleaning supplies, paper products, and dish and laundry soaps, as well as other common household products, such as diapers. The company operates its retail stores under the Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage trademark. As of February 15, 2018, it operated 144 stores in 19 states. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. was founded in 1955 and is headquartered in Lakewood, Colorado.

About Sprouts Farmers Market

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. is a food retailer. The Company operates as a grocery store that offers fresh, natural and organic food that includes fresh produce, bulk foods, vitamins and supplements, packaged groceries, meat and seafood, deli, baked goods, dairy products, frozen foods, body care and natural household items catering to consumers’ interest in health and wellness. As of February 23, 2017, the Company operated 256 stores in 14 states. The Company categorizes the varieties of products it sells as perishable and non-perishable. The perishable product categories include produce, meat, seafood, deli and bakery. Its non-perishable product categories include grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, dairy and dairy alternatives, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

