TE Connectivity (NYSE:TE) versus Xcel Energy (XEL) Critical Comparison

Xcel Energy (NYSE: XEL) and TE Connectivity (NYSE:TE) are both companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings and dividends.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

74.0% of Xcel Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of Xcel Energy shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Xcel Energy and TE Connectivity, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Xcel Energy 0 6 5 0 2.45 TE Connectivity 0 0 0 0 N/A

Xcel Energy currently has a consensus price target of $47.45, indicating a potential upside of 4.36%. Given Xcel Energy’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Xcel Energy is more favorable than TE Connectivity.

Profitability

This table compares Xcel Energy and TE Connectivity’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Xcel Energy 10.06% 10.44% 2.80% TE Connectivity 0.84% 0.85% 0.24%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Xcel Energy and TE Connectivity’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Xcel Energy $11.40 billion 2.03 $1.15 billion N/A N/A TE Connectivity N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Xcel Energy has higher revenue and earnings than TE Connectivity.

Dividends

Xcel Energy pays an annual dividend of $1.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.3%. TE Connectivity pays an annual dividend of $0.92 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.3%. Xcel Energy has raised its dividend for 14 consecutive years and TE Connectivity has raised its dividend for 3 consecutive years. Xcel Energy is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Summary

Xcel Energy beats TE Connectivity on 10 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Xcel Energy Company Profile

Xcel Energy Inc. is a public utility holding company. The Company’s operations include the activity of four utility subsidiaries that serve electric and natural gas customers in eight states. The Company’s segments include regulated electric utility, regulated natural gas utility and all other. The Company’s utility subsidiaries include NSP-Minnesota, NSP-Wisconsin, Public Service Company of Colorado (PSCo) and Southwestern Public Service Co. (SPS), which serve customers in portions of Colorado, Michigan, Minnesota, New Mexico, North Dakota, South Dakota, Texas and Wisconsin. Along with WYCO Development LLC (WYCO), a joint venture formed with Colorado Interstate Gas Company, LLC (CIG) to develop and lease natural gas pipelines storage and compression facilities, and WestGas InterState, Inc. (WGI), an interstate natural gas pipeline company, these companies comprise the regulated utility operations.

TE Connectivity Company Profile

TECO Energy, Inc. (TECO Energy) is a holding company for regulated utilities and other businesses. TECO Energy holds all of the common stock of Tampa Electric Company (TEC) and through its subsidiary, New Mexico Gas Intermediate, Inc. (NMGI), owns New Mexico Gas Company, Inc. (NMGC). The Company’s segments include Tampa Electric, Peoples Gas System (PGS) and NMGC. Its Tampa Electric division is engaged in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution and sale of electric energy. The retail territory served comprises an area of approximately 2,000 square miles in West Central Florida. PGS, the gas division of TEC, is engaged in the purchase, distribution and sale of natural gas for residential, commercial, industrial and electric power generation customers in the state of Florida. NMGC is engaged in the purchase, distribution and sale of natural gas for residential, commercial and industrial customers in the state of New Mexico.

