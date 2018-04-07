Analyzing Zynex (ZYXI) & BioSig Technologies (BSGM)

Zynex (OTCMKTS: ZYXI) and BioSig Technologies (OTCMKTS:BSGM) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Zynex and BioSig Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zynex 31.97% 1,826.83% 132.21% BioSig Technologies N/A N/A -1,090.30%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Zynex and BioSig Technologies’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zynex $23.43 million 4.99 $7.36 million $0.22 16.36 BioSig Technologies N/A N/A -$12.69 million ($0.60) -3.62

Zynex has higher revenue and earnings than BioSig Technologies. BioSig Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Zynex, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Zynex has a beta of 0.87, indicating that its stock price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BioSig Technologies has a beta of 0.51, indicating that its stock price is 49% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Zynex shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of BioSig Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 44.9% of BioSig Technologies shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Zynex and BioSig Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Zynex 0 1 0 0 2.00 BioSig Technologies 0 0 1 0 3.00

Summary

Zynex beats BioSig Technologies on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Zynex Company Profile

Zynex, Inc., a medical technology company, designs, manufactures, and markets electrotherapy medical devices used for pain management and rehabilitation. Its products include NexWave, a dual channel, multi-modality interferential current, transcutaneous electrical nerve stimulation, and neuromuscular electrical stimulation device; NeuroMove, an electromyography triggered electrical stimulation device; and InWave, an electrical stimulation product for the treatment of female urinary incontinence. The company also distributes private labeled products, such as electrodes for the delivery of electrical current to the body; batteries for use in electrotherapy products; Comfortrac for cervical traction; JetStream for hot/cold therapy; and LSO Back Braces for lumbar support. In addition, it develops non-invasive blood volume monitors for use in hospitals and surgery centers. The company offers its products for pain management and control; and stroke and spinal cord injury rehabilitation. It sells its products through direct and independent sales representatives primarily in the United States. Zynex, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.

BioSig Technologies Company Profile

BioSig Technologies, Inc. is a development-stage medical device company. The Company is developing a technology platform to manage noise and artifacts from cardiac recordings during electrophysiology studies and ablation. It is engaged in developing the Precise Uninterrupted Real-time evaluation of Electrograms (PURE) electro-pneumatic (EP) System. PURE EP System is a surface electrocardiogram and intracardiac multichannel recording and analysis system that acquires, processes and displays electrocardiogram and electrograms required during electrophysiology studies and ablation procedures. The Company’s PURE EP System is designed to assist electrophysiologists with real-time evaluations of electrocardiograms and electrograms, and helps in making clinical decisions in real-time. It is also developing signal-processing tools, which will assist electrophysiologists in differentiating true signals from noise and provide guidance in identifying ablation targets within the PURE EP System.

