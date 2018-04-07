BlackRock Inc. Purchases 710,574 Shares of AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB)

BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) by 104.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,393,305 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 710,574 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 5.93% of AnaptysBio worth $140,334,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Perceptive Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of AnaptysBio by 3.2% during the third quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 982,269 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $34,330,000 after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AnaptysBio during the third quarter worth $20,406,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in AnaptysBio by 22.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 206,031 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,931,000 after purchasing an additional 37,932 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in AnaptysBio by 210.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 183,319 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,363,000 after purchasing an additional 124,219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, VHCP Management II LLC bought a new stake in AnaptysBio in the third quarter valued at about $5,856,000. Institutional investors own 99.25% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ANAB opened at $85.51 on Friday. AnaptysBio has a 1 year low of $18.15 and a 1 year high of $134.00. The company has a quick ratio of 17.93, a current ratio of 17.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $2,246.47, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.26 and a beta of 3.26.

AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $3.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.89 million. AnaptysBio’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts anticipate that AnaptysBio will post -2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded AnaptysBio from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $144.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $151.00 price objective on shares of AnaptysBio in a report on Tuesday, March 27th. JMP Securities set a $180.00 price objective on AnaptysBio and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 27th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $152.00 price objective on AnaptysBio and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 26th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded AnaptysBio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. AnaptysBio currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.44.

AnaptysBio Profile

AnaptysBio, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in developing antibody product candidates focused on unmet medical needs in inflammation. The company's proprietary anti-inflammatory pipeline includes ANB020, an anti-interleukin-33 antibody for the treatment of moderate-to-severe adult atopic dermatitis, severe adult peanut allergy, and severe adult eosinophilic asthma; ANB019, an anti-interleukin-36R antibody for the treatment of rare inflammatory diseases, including generalized pustular psoriasis and palmo-plantar pustular psoriasis; and a portfolio of checkpoint receptor agonist antibodies for the treatment of certain autoimmune diseases.

